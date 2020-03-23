Veteran QB Hoyer returning to Patriots

The New England Patriots agreed to terms with quarterback Brian Hoyer on a one-year, $1.05 million deal Sunday, according to multiple news reports. He had been released by the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

This will be Hoyer's third stint with the Patriots, who released him last preseason.

He is now the third quarterback on the Patriots roster alongside Jarrett Stidham, a fourth-round draft pick in 2019, and fifth-year veteran Cody Kessler.

Hoyer, 34, has 38 career starts. He played in four games last season and started one after Jacoby Brissett went down with a knee injury. He threw for 372 yards on 53.8% passing with four touchdowns and four interceptions for the Colts in 2019.

BASKETBALL

Magic player helps with meals

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac announced he is teaming up with a church to provide hot breakfasts and lunches to school kids age 18 and under on weekdays for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic. Isaac says he's partnering with J.U.M.P. Ministries Global Church for that initiative. Isaac also announced that he'll be helping families obtain boxes of non-perishable food items once a week, things like oatmeal and cereal and instant rice.

FOOTBALL

Ex-Colt Desir to sign with Jets

The New York Jets agreed to a one-year deal with former Colts cornerback Pierre Desir, according to a source. Desir, who will turn 30 before the start of the regular season, was cut by Indianapolis last week. One day after the Jets cut starting corner Darryl Roberts, they landed his likely replacement.

Australian league postpones season

Only hours after the Australian government called for its citizens to cancel all non-essential travel, the Australian rules Australian Football League announced it was postponing its season until May 31.

HORSE RACING

Dubai World Cup moved to 2021

The $12 million Dubai World Cup, the world's richest purse in horse racing, will be postponed until next year. That's according to an announcement from the Dubai Media Office, a governmental agency. Officials had planned to run the race March 28 without spectators over concerns about the new coronavirus and the COVID-19 illness it causes.