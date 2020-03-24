Coaches association honors Angola coach

Six girls basketball coaches, including Brandon Appleton of Angola, were named 2020 Bob King Coaches of the Year by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association on Monday.

Appleton and his Hornets went 21-3 this season, including an NECC tournament title and a 10-0 record in league play. Angola won 20 straight games from Nov. 22 through the end of the regular season, though the Hornets were upset by Concordia in sectionals.

Appleton is 111-40 in six years coaching the Angola girls.

The other five girls coaches honored are Adam Yoder of NorthWood, who announced he was stepping down after winning the Class 3A state title, Kathie Layden of Northwestern, Lauren Votaw of Fishers, Jerry Hickey of Salem and Brian Smith of Loogootee.

BASEBALL

Red Sox acquire Cubs catcher

The Chicago Cubs sent catcher Jhonny Pereda to Boston to complete the Jan. 21 trade for pitcher Travis Lakins. Pereda, 23, earned a minor-league Gold Glove Award from Rawlings. He threw out 44 of 88 potential base stealers and had a .996 fielding percentage in 85 games at Double-A Tennessee last season.

BASKETBALL

Ball State's Teague honored

Ball State fifth-year senior forward Tahjai Teague earned All-District 14 First-Team honors, the National Association of Basketball Coaches announced. District 14 is made up of Mid-American Conference schools. Teague, an Indianapolis native, averaged 14.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals and shot 50.6% from the field, leading the Cardinals in all five categories. He is the first Ball State player to be named NABC All-District First-Team since Jarrod Jones in 2012.

Butler signee top Michigan senior

Benton Harbor's Carlos “Scooby” Johnson is Michigan's Mr. Basketball for 2020, a season that was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 6-foot-6 Johnson signed a letter of intent to attend Butler after turning down scholarship offers from Michigan State and Michigan.

HOCKEY

K's open award voting to fans

The Komets announced Monday that fans will be able to vote, this year only, for the team's player awards. Normally, the awards are chosen by media and team personnel. This season, their votes will be combined with the fans' selections, though the formula to be used wasn't announced. Fan voting is at komets.com and the award winners will be announced March 31. The MVP will still be voted on by only the players. Only players on the end-of-season roster are eligible to win.

TENNIS

US Open site to get new surface

The U.S. Open tis changing the brand of its court surfaces for the first time in more than 40 years. The U.S. Tennis Association announced it has a five-year agreement for the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to use Laykold hard courts made by Advanced Polymer Technology. They replace DecoTurf, the hard-court surface played on at the U.S. Open since 1978.