Plenty of promise in Spacemen's other star

When people with the Fort Wayne Spacemen talk about 17-year-old Logan Robins, the word “upside” comes up often. As in, he's got so much of it he could become the first of the team's players to play Division I college hockey.

“Speedy” is an adjective that comes up frequently about Robins, too. As in, he's so fast that opponents can't seem to catch him.

“I think he's a great kid,” teammate Jared Fisher said. “He's a really speedy player, really fast, and I think his ceiling for how good he can be is extremely high.

“Just this year, if you look at this point-production through the first half of our season and then the second half, you can see how much he improved because in the second half he became a dominant player and more of a presence in the games. I think he can go really far with this.”

Fisher was the Spacemen's most dominant player this season – he set U.S. Premier Hockey League records in goals (57) and points (104) – but teams that devoted too much attention to that native of Fort Wayne would get burned by Robins, who hails from Livonia, Michigan, and has lived in Fort Wayne for over two years.

“Where Jared is more of a goal-scorer, a skill guy, Logan is much more of an all-around kind of hockey player who has the speed, toughness, he can score, he can do it all,” said the Spacemen's coach, Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock.

Robins played a year of high school hockey for Leo – Schrock had coached an opposing team, the Summit City Panthers – and Robins also played junior hockey out of Indianapolis.

In the Spacemen's inaugural season, Robins had 24 goals and 39 points in 43 games.

“It was a good season for me,” he said. “Going from the middle to the end of the season, I got a lot better than at the start. I improved.”

His brother, Lucas, 19, also played for the Spacemen and had three goals and eight points in 22 games as a grinding winger.

“He broke his collarbone and had to have surgery, so he was gone for a majority of the season,” Logan Robins said. “I don't think I'd ever played with him before, so it was really fun and I loved it. He's two years older, so I'd never played on the same team as him.”

The Spacemen went 21-19-3, winning 11 of their last 12 games and reaching the second round of the playoffs before losing a best-of-3 series to the Chicago Cougars.

“It was kind of hard (being a new team),” Robins said. “Some of the teams have been playing together for years, so being a first-year team makes it a little difficult. ... We had a big push to make the playoffs and that was huge.”

Schrock, a native of Fort Wayne and former captain of the Komets, was raved about by both Fisher and Robins, who both could return to the Spacemen next season.

“He's one of my favorite coaches by far,” Robins said. “He's really good with the guys in the locker room, runs a good practice, and is the perfect amount of strict – not too strict but not too soft on us, either.”

For all area hockey players these days, practicing is nearly impossible because of the stay-at-home order stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Robins has tools at home to work on stick-handling, and he's working on his strength and conditioning as much as he can.

“I cannot even get out to skate right now,” he said, “but no one else can either.”

When he can get back on the ice, Robins' speed could take him to great heights.

“He is probably the one kid on the team that really has a shot, in my mind, to play Division I (college hockey),” Schrock said. “He's just got unbelievable speed.”

