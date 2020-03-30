Former Washington coach dies at age 77

SEATTLE – Former Washington football coach Jim Lambright has died at age 77, the school announced on Sunday.

Lambright spent nearly four decades associated with the Washington program as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

No cause of death was given. Lambright was arrested in 2014 and at that time his family stated he was suffering from dementia and his condition was worsening.

Lambright's association with Washington started in 1960 after graduating from nearby Everett High School. He lettered three seasons with the Huskies from 1962-64.

Lambright returned to Washington in 1969 to work on the coaching staff of Jim Owens. Lambright was retained by Don James when he arrived in 1975 and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 1978.

He was promoted to head coach just before the start of the 1993 season.

BASEBALL

Broadcaster takes himself to ER

Writing on social media that he “held off as long as I could,” Cardinals broadcaster and former outfielder Jim Edmonds underwent tests Saturday for the coronavirus after going to an emergency room for what he described as severe symptoms. On Saturday evening, he posted a video from his home saying that he had tested positive for pneumonia and awaited word on other exams.

BASKETBALL

Knicks owner tests positive

James Dolan, the executive chairman of Madison Square Garden Co. and owner of the New York Knicks, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Knicks announced Dolan's diagnosis Saturday night. It is not clear when he was tested or when he received the diagnosis. Dolan is the first U.S. major pro sports owner known to have tested positive for the virus.

College news

Kevin Marfo, the nation's leading rebounder, is headed to Texas A&M. Marfo, who averaged 13.3 rebounds to go with 10.2 points this past season as junior at Quinnipiac, will be eligible immediately. ... Georgetown sophomore guard Mac McClung announced that he is declaring for the NBA draft but will maintain his eligibility so he can return to college. ... Arizona guard Aari McDonald will return for her senior season, bypassing a chance to leave early for the WNBA. ... Center Cliff Omoruyi confirmed to the Associated Press that he has committed to Rutgers.

FOOTBALL

Receiver to sign with Lions

Detroit agreed to terms with wide receiver Geronimo Allison. Allison, 26, comes to Detroit from division rival Green Bay. He caught 34 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns last season.

CORRECTION

Archers won state title in 1958

Because of an editing error, the team that won the 1958 Indiana boys basketball state was incorrect in a story on Page 1B on Sunday. South Side defeated Crawfordsville for the title.