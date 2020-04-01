Report: IU cancels events through July

The Indy Star reported Tuesday that Indiana University has banned all events on its campus through July 31.

The IHSAA has said it will still attempt to hold state tournaments for spring sports, but the new ban on events would mean the boys and girls state track and field championships could not be held at the Bloomington track in June as scheduled.

The ban would also mean summer sports camps planned for that time period are no longer allowed.

Basketball

Missouri trio entering draft

Missouri sophomore Xavier Pinson and juniors Mitchell Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon announced they would enter the NBA draft, though none of them intends to hire an agent and all could return to school next season. The deadline to withdraw from the draft is June 3. Pinson averaged 11.1 points last season. Smith set career highs in scoring while leading the Tigers in rebounding. Tilmon averaged 8.2 points.

Football

NFL roundup

Cleveland plasn to sign veteran free agent defensive end Adrian Clayborn to a two-year, $6 million contract that includes another $1 million in incentives. Clayborn, 31, had four sacks last season with the Falcons. ... The Bengals released starting cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick. The 2012 first-round pick missed 10 games last season with a knee injury. ... Disgruntled Jacksonville defensive end Yannick Ngakoue made another public plea to be traded, this one on his Twitter page. ... The Seahawks cleared salary cap space by releasing safety Tedric Thompson and tight end Ed Dickson. ... The New York Jets and backup quarterback David Fales agreed to a one-year contract.

Hockey

Komets' awards on hold a day

The Komets had previously announced that the winner of their team awards would be announced Tuesday. That has been pushed back to today. They were having some logistical problems, as personnel are on a stay-at-home order because of COVID-19, in tabulating the votes. The MVP will be chosen by the players. The rest of the awards will be determined by a combination of media, team personnel and fan votes.

Prognosis good on Blues' player

St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo says teammate Jay Bouwmeester is in good health seven weeks after having a cardioverter defibrillator implanted in his chest. Pietrangelo said he and his teammates have stopped in to see Bouwmeester and he's pleased to see Bouwmeester taking walks through their St. Louis-area neighborhood. The 36-year-old collapsed on the bench on Feb. 11.

MMA

Champ sentenced

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones has pleaded guilty to his second drunken-driving offense in New Mexico. Court records show the 32-year-old was sentenced to one year of supervised probation. He also was ordered to complete a minimum of 90 days of out-patient treatment, pay maximum fines and fees, and complete community service.