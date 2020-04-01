Unofficial birthplace of NBA sits on local street

For more than 50 years, former Fort Wayne Pistons executive Carl Bennett had been saying Fort Wayne should be recognized as the birthplace of the National Basketball Association. While not declaring an official designation, the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, decided to present an exhibit on Sept. 8, 2007 telling Bennett's story.

Basketball Hall of Fame historian Matt Zeysing visited Bennett in Fort Wayne, recording his story and visiting the house at 2920 Alexander St. where Bennett says the initial meeting took place that led to the formation of the league.

Maybe the secrecy of the meeting has hurt Fort Wayne's notoriety and the fact that no one can pin down a specific date. In the spring of 1948, Bennett, the Pistons' business manager and a member of the National Basketball League board of directors, met with Basketball Association of America President Maurice Podoloff.

The more-established NBL and the 2-year-old BAA were stuck in a bidding war over players. It was generally accepted that the NBL had the best players, and the BAA had the big-city markets. The BAA was basically set up in the East – with teams such as Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Washington – and the NBL ruled the Midwest. The NBL's key cities were Fort Wayne, Minneapolis, Rochester and Indianapolis.

Realizing the two leagues were killing each other, Podoloff called Bennett, hoping he would set up a meeting with Fort Wayne owner Fred Zollner, who was an NBL leader. Zollner told Bennett to handle it, and Podoloff snuck into Fort Wayne and met in Bennett's home with the idea the two leagues merge.

“It was very quiet and confidential,” Bennett said. “We talked for two or three hours, and I called Fred and we went out to the office to see him. To me it sounded like a great idea because Fred wanted to move as far up in the major leagues as possible.”

Podoloff and Bennett met Zollner at his Zollner Pistons plant office the next morning in a daylong meeting. The idea was to take the eight strongest BAA teams and join them with the four strongest NBL teams. An official meeting for the press was held in Chicago on May 10, 1948, announcing the four NBL teams jumping to the BAA for the 1948-49 season.

The remaining NBL members eventually sued the BAA, which led to another merger and the renaming of the BAA to the National Basketball Association before the 1949-50 campaign.

“At my age you don't get too excited,” said Bennett, who was 91 at the time. “I'm happy the NBA is recognizing this achievement.”

Eventually Bennett would serve Zollner as a player, business manager, coach, scout, athletic director, personnel director and basketball coach. He was also president of both the National Fastball League and the National Basketball League. He later became a member of the NBA Board of Governors where he helped break the color line in the league.

Bennett died at 97 in 2013.