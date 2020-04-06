English soccer star sorry after party

MANCHESTER, England – Kyle Walker is facing disciplinary action from English Premier League team Manchester City after appearing to break lockdown conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Walker, 29, apologized Sunday after it was widely reported he held a party involving two sex workers at his home last week, breaking the government's rules on social distancing.

“I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week which have resulted in a story today (Sunday) about my private life in a tabloid newspaper,” Walker's statement read.

“I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model. As such, I want to apologize to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down.”

He added: “My actions in this matter are in direct contrast to what I should have been doing regarding the lockdown. And I want to re-iterate the message: Stay home, stay safe.”

Walker, who has made 48 appearances for England, is the second high-profile EPL player to have been caught flouting the government's guidelines.

Ashton Villa's Jack Grealish went to a party after he posted a video urging fans to stay safe at home on social media.

– Associated Press