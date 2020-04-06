Texas hires new women's coach

Texas moved quickly to hire a new women's basketball coach, luring Vic Schaefer away from powerhouse Mississippi State on Sunday.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte announced the move by tweeting a picture of himself with Schaefer and his family holding up the Hook'em Horns hand signal. Del Conte did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The move comes just two days after Texas dismissed eight-year coach Karen Aston, who had only one losing season in her tenure and had led the Longhorns to the Sweet 16 or further four times.

Aston's contract had reached the end of her contract, and it was not renewed.

Schaefer was 221-62 at Mississippi State, and the Bulldogs lost in the NCAA Tournament championship game in 2017 and 2018.

COLLEGES

Carroll grad chooses Cougars

Carroll graduate Dan McKeeman announced on Twitter Sunday that he will be transferring to Saint Francis. McKeeman appeared in all 29 games in his one season at Cedarville, averaging 8.5 minutes and 2.7 points for the Yellow Jackets.

Miss Basketball leaving IU

Indiana women's basketball coach Teri Moren announced Sunday night that freshman Jorie Allen will be transferring. The 2019 Indiana Miss Basketball averaged 1.9 points and 1.8 rebounds and played in all 32 games for the Hoosiers.

DeKalb grad selects Michigan

DeKalb graduate Leigha Brown, Nebraska's top scorer last season, announced on Twitter that she is transferring to Michigan. Brown averaged 14.4 points per game. She entered the transfer portal Thursday and has two years of eligibility remaining.

FOOTBALL

Irsay to give state 10,000 N95 masks

Colts owner Jim Irsay announced on Twitter that he has procured more than 10,000 N95 masks, which can be used to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He said he will pass the masks on to the Indiana State Department of Health to be distributed to health care workers.

Bobby Mitchell, ex-NFL star, dies

Bobby Mitchell, the speedy offensive star for the Cleveland Browns and Washington during the 1950s and '60s, has died. He was 84. After starring in football and track at Illinois, Mitchell spent 11 seasons in the NFL. He played halfback for the Browns from 1958-61 and was a flanker for Washington from 1962-68. He was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Angola junior picks Central Michigan

Angola junior basketball player Hanna Knoll announced on Twitter that she has committed to Central Michigan. Knoll averaged 16.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.7 steals per game for the Hornets.