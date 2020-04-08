'85 battle was not last for Northrop, Marion

An old-time crowd of 8,940 fans came out to Memorial Coliseum on Jan. 24, 1985, to see the top-ranked showdown as No. 1 Marion edged No. 2 Northrop 64-63. The Giants were 13-0 and the Bruins were 14-0 coming into the game.

The Giants were loaded with players such as seniors Jay Teagle, Lefon Bowens and Nikki Mallory and a pair of sophomores named Lyndon Jones and Jay Edwards. Northrop was paced by future Purdue player Tony Jones, Bruce Brineman and Dan O'Reilly.

Behind Jones' 18 points, Northrop built a 12-point lead late in the third quarter, but then the Giants went on a 16-2 run to take a 53-51 lead with 5:34 left. The lead see-sawed until Daric Keys hit a three-pointer with 1:19 remaining, and then O'Reilly tied the game at 63 with a minute left. Northrop tried holding the ball for a final shot before turning it over with nine seconds remaining. Marion's Jones missed a pair of shots before Keys was fouled by Northrop's Jones on a rebound with no time remaining.

Keys hit the first free throw to end the game and give the Bruins their first loss of the season. Edwards led the Giants with 23 points, and Keys added 14.

Marion later beat defending state champion Warsaw 70-65 in the Fort Wayne Semistate. That Tigers' team included 1985 Mr. Basketball Jeff Grose and future NBA player Rick Fox. Northrop stayed No. 2 all season but lost to Michigan City Rogers 60-59 in the other semifinal of the Fort Wayne Semistate.

The Giants then beat North Central Conference rival Richmond 74-67 in the state championship game to finish 29-0. It was the first of three straight state titles for Bill Green's Giants.

The next year, the Bruins came back to stun the No. 1 Giants in Marion 77-75 in front of 7,600 fans in what might have been the best game of Tony Jones' high school career. The 6-foot-2 senior guard had 35 points, nine assists and five rebounds to lead the No. 19 Bruins.

Over the game's last four minutes, Jones scored 14 straight points. His 16-foot jumper tied the game with 20 seconds left. After the Giants threw the ball away, they denied Jones the ball for a last shot, but Vonnie Williams hit a jumper as time expired to give the Bruins the win.

Williams finished with 17 points and nine rebounds, and Ernie Davis had a school-record 15 assists. Edwards led Marion with 29 points and Lyndon Jones scored 16.

The rivalry's epic three-year run ended on Jan. 29, 1987, as the IU-bound pair of Edwards (27 points) and Jones (18) led the Giants to a 77-46 rout in front of 3,741 fans at Memorial Coliseum. Marion was ranked No. 1 and Northrop No. 17 at the time. The Bruins didn't have any player who scored more than six points, and it was Northrop's worst loss since an 84-52 loss to Marion in 1982.