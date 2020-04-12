Mastodons push champion UCLA to brink

When he agreed to bring his No. 1-ranked defending national champions to Fort Wayne, UCLA men's volleyball coach Al Scates hoped he was getting a preview of the upcoming Memorial Coliseum national tournament site. Instead, the Bruins had to face a hungry No. 4-ranked IPFW squad in the bandbox Hilliard Gates Sports Center on Jan. 22, 1994.

UCLA barely escaped.

The Mastodons pushed the Bruins to play their best before a raucous standing-room-only crowd of 2,770 fans. Though IPFW led 10-8 in the first game, 11-6 in the second game, was tied 6-6 in the third and led 11-5 in the fourth, UCLA won the match 15-11, 10-15, 15-9, 17-15. IPFW had three serves and two swings to win the fourth game and push the match to five games, but the Bruins' experience was the difference.

This was the first time a local network television affiliate (WKJG) had ever aired live a men's college volleyball match.

UCLA was led by all-Americans Jeff Nygaard, Kevin Wong and Erik Sullivan. Nygaard rescued the Bruins with 30 kills as IPFW had no answer for the National Player of the Year.

''We'll face them in the big arena, and that will be a lot different next time,” Scates said. “It makes a difference when you play in a closed gym like this. You tend to lose all the close calls, because nobody is complaining. When it's wide-open, things even out a little more.”

It kind of worked out that way in the national semifinals and finals May 6 and 7 at the Coliseum. With IPFW all-American Lloy Ball suffering a broken right index finger the week before while playing basketball, the Mastodons could never get going despite a home crowd of 7,587. UCLA cruised to a 15-3, 15-8, 15-4 win.

The rough part for the Bruins was that Penn State was waiting in the championship match after sweeping Ball State in the other semifinal. In a tournament that broke many traditions, Penn State broke the biggest, ending California's 24-year run of NCAA Men's Volleyball Championships, coming back from an 11-4 fourth-game deficit to beat UCLA 9-15, 15-13, 4-15, 15-12, 15-12.

The 14-time national champion Bruins had lost their first match of the season and then won 27 in a row, including 18 in only three games. All UCLA had to do to earn consideration as the best team of all time was win the match. No non-West Coast team had ever won the national title, and only two non-West Coast teams had ever played for the title at the time. No Midwest or East Coast team had come close in a semifinal match over the previous 10 years.

But Penn State's seniors were making their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance, including Ramon Hernandez.

He buried UCLA's defense with 17 kills and no errors in the fourth game, tipping the ball around three-Bruin blocks to open holes on the floor.

During the fifth game Hernandez only belted two kills, but UCLA self-destructed. The best offensive team in the nation hit only 18%.