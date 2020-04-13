Ex-Cubs All-Star Beckert, 79, dies

CHICAGO – Glenn Beckert, a four-time All-Star second baseman for the Chicago Cubs in the 1960s and '70s, died Sunday. He was 79.

Citing his family, the Cubs said he died of natural causes in Florida.

Playing alongside Hall of Famers Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, Ron Santo and Ferguson Jenkins, Beckert won a Gold Glove in 1968 and made four straight All-Star teams for Chicago starting in 1969. He had the best strikeout-to-at-bat ratio in the National League five times and finished third in average when he hit a career-high .342 in 1971.

Beckert batted .283 in 11 seasons with Chicago (1965-73) and the San Diego Padres (1974-75).

BASKETBALL

Top LA-area player picks Stanford

Stanford was one of the first schools to vigorously recruit basketball standout Ziaire Williams when he was a promising sophomore two years ago, and the Cardinal came out victorious when Williams announced his college choice via video. The Cardinal beat out UCLA, USC, North Carolina and Arizona for the 6-foot-9 Williams, who was the Los Angeles Times' player of the year this season while helping Chatsworth (California) Sierra Canyon win the Southern Section Open Division championship. Williams was considered the best uncommitted senior in the nation.

GOLF

20-time PGA Tour winner dies

Doug Sanders brought a flamboyance to golf fashion ahead of his time, a colorful character known as much for the 20 times he won on the PGA Tour as the majors that got away. Sanders died Sunday morning in Houston, the PGA Tour confirmed through a text from Sanders' ex-wife, Scotty. He was 86. Sanders is best known for four runner-up finishes in the majors, the most memorable at St. Andrews in the 1970 British Open. He only needed par on the final hole of the Old Course to beat Jack Nicklaus, and Sanders was 3 feet away. He jabbed at the putt and missed it, and Nicklaus beat him the next day in a playoff.

HIGH SCHOOLS

COVID-19 claims North Central AD

Indianapolis North Central athletic director Paul Loggan died Sunday afternoon, according to an announcement by his son Michael. He was 57 and had been hospitalized for several weeks with the coronavirus. He had worked at North Central since 1988 and had taken over as athletic director in 2014.

HOCKEY

Person who chose Flyers name dies

The woman who selected “Flyers” as the NHL team's nickname died Saturday night. Phyllis Snider Foreman, the sister of Flyers co-founder Ed Snider, passed away from cancer. She was 92 and died in Washington, exactly four years after her brother's death. “I was thinking of people skating and sliding around the ice,” Phyllis Foreman said in Full Spectrum by Jay Greenberg, “and Flyers just popped into my head. Everybody thought it was great.”