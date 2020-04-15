Pantazi taking on high schools

Veteran local sports anchor Dean Pantazi, who has been with WPTA-TV for 46 years and was its sports director from 1994 to 2012, will transition into a new role covering mainly high school sports beginning in July, the station announced Tuesday.

This is Pantazi's 50th year in broadcasting.

“Dean's remarkable career may be at a crossroads, but we're ecstatic that he has chosen to extend his time with us and with the entire Fort Wayne sports community,” Jonathan Shelley, news director for WPTA-TV, said in a statement.

The broadcaster will lead the Friday night sports show “The Score” this fall, joined by sports director Zach Groth and a new member of the WPTA's broadcasting team who will be announced in the coming weeks.

Pantazi is a member of the Komets Hall of Fame and the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame. He is also a recipient of the Fort Wayne Baseball Federation's Bob Parker Award for service to baseball in northeast Indiana.

He previously was a play-by-play voice for what was then IPFW's men's basketball program, as well as high school football, basketball and baseball throughout northeast Indiana. In addition, he co-hosted “Sports Talk” on WOWO radio for 16 years.

– Journal Gazette