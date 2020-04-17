Globetrotters-Stars game packed Zollner

Before Memorial Coliseum was built in 1952, with its 10,000 seats for basketball, the largest Fort Wayne crowd to see a basketball game was 6,732 for a game at Zollner Stadium on Sept. 3, 1951. The game was between the Harlem Globetrotters and the United States Stars, which included several NBA players.

The Globetrotters featured Goose Tatum, former Fort Wayne star Bobby Milton, Marques Haynes and former IU star Bill Garrett. The U.S. Stars team consisted of George Mikan coaching and playing with a group of former college stars. The halftime entertainment was made up of vaudeville acts.

The Globetrotters won the game 46-40 as Josh Grider scored 17 points and Tatum 11. Tony Lavelli led the U.S. Stars with 13 points and Mikan scored eight. Milton scored only two points, hitting a long set shot in his return home.

The court was a tad bit slippery because condensation in the early going, but play picked up after a drying substance was used.

There were no other gyms in the area capable of hosting even 4,000 fans at the time.

The previous biggest crowd for a basketball game was at a Pistons' scrimmage that drew 4,300 to Zollner Stadium as part of a softball-basketball doubleheader earlier that spring. The record was easily eclipsed when the Pistons played host to the 1953 NBA All-Star Game to a sellout crowd.

Milton is a fascinating person in Fort Wayne Sports history, as he was a high school and college star and also played all over the world with the Globetrotters.

Milton's career started as a member of the Central High School team that came within one game of winning the state title in 1946. A 6-foot-1 forward, he scored 30 points in the afternoon semifinals to help the Tigers beat Flora 61-50 before they lost to Anderson and Jumpin' Johnny Wilson 67-53 in the title game.

Milton then joined Wilson at Anderson College to form one of the highest-scoring duos in the nation.

Milton joined the Harlem Globetrotters in 1949 and was with the team for 34 years, playing more than 8,000 games in more than 100 nations. He even played a game on the aircraft carrier Enterprise and played before a crowd of 175,000 at Olympic Stadium in Berlin in 1951. He once scored nine baskets in a row from half court.

Besides playing for the Globetrotters, he also served as the team's coach and later became the general manager after the legendary Abe Saperstein died.

Milton was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 1985 and was a member of the founding class of Fort Wayne's African-American Sports Hall of Fame in 2000.

“I'd do it all the same,” Milton said in 1985. “I've done things most people have never done. And I've been to places most people never have. Those who have, usually are retired and too old to really enjoy themselves. I've enjoyed myself.”