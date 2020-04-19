Monroeville breaks city schools' streak

More than 60 years after their accomplishment, the Monroeville Cubs' legend continues to grow.

For decades the Fort Wayne city schools dominated the boys basketball sectional until the Cubs became the first county school to win the title in 1948. They beat Central Catholic, Woodburn and North Side to improve to 21-3 and set up a battle with city champion Central, led by Johnny Bright and Dick Miller on Feb. 28, 1948.

Coach Bill Milliner's Cubs used only six players in the final two games of the North Side Sectional. Starters Dick Reinking, Roland Lee, Merritt Myers, Don Lehrman and Gene Rhodes were backed up by Byron Beucler after Reinking fouled out. Lehrman was the only senior. The other team members were Bob Hullinger, Tom Brown, Jim Giant and Stan Shaffer.

Central took a 20-19 halftime lead. Just as it did against North Side in the semifinals, Monroeville took the lead in the third quarter with a 13-4 run and won 38-32. Myers led the Cubs with 11 points, followed by 10 from Lee and nine from Rhodes.

After a big celebration in North Side's gym, the Monroeville fans returned home for a bonfire that lasted until 3 a.m. At the time, the town's estimated population was about 1,000, and the high school had less than 100 students.

According to an article by Max Robison in the summer 2010 edition of Indiana Basketball History magazine, there were 10 county high schools and five others located within the Fort Wayne city limits. The 10 county schools were Hoagland, Woodburn, Harlan, Arcola, Huntertown, Lafayette Central, Elmhurst, New Haven, Leo and Monroeville. The five city schools were North Side, South Side, Central, Central Catholic and Concordia.

The Cubs had been playing in the sectional since 1917 with no trophies to show for it. The closest they had come to a title was in 1934 when they won three games but lost to South Side 22-19 in overtime of the championship game.

The 1948 celebration continued the next week when the Cubs beat previously undefeated Milford 51-46 and Garrett 37-25 to win the regional title at North Side. Monroeville's run ended the next week as Muncie Central took the semistate semifinal game 49-38 at the Muncie Fieldhouse.

The next year the Cubs went undefeated, winning the Allen County Tournament for the second year in a row, and reaching No. 4 in the state rankings. Their dreams of repeating ended when Monroeville lost to Central in a sectional rematch, 49-42 in the semifinals, finishing 24-1. Reinking was the most accomplished of the players, earning a spot on the 1949 Indiana All-Star team.

Milliner left after the 1949 season to become coach at Elkhart, where he went 112-39 and won five sectionals, four regionals and reached the final four in 1954.

The Cubs never reached another sectional title game, reaching as far as the semifinals in 1966. The school folded into Heritage in 1968 after winning its last Allen County Athletic Conference Tournament title.

Monroeville's miracle lasted as the only county school sectional victory until 1979, when Jim Master and Harding won.