City ranked high among top minor league towns

On Aug. 21, 2007, Street & Smith's Sports Business Journal confirmed what everyone around here already knew, naming Fort Wayne the No. 1 minor league sports city in America.

One of Fort Wayne's most noticeable traits is that nothing seems to change. For once, that was a major advantage. Fort Wayne was ranked No. 7 the first time the magazine compiled the listing in 2005, and one of the major reasons for the jump up to the top was because of ... well, stability.

“They didn't improve on a whole lot of things, but just stayed consistent,” the magazine's research director David Broughton said from his Charlotte, North Carolina, office. “The main strengths were consistency and tenure. I'd say it was Fort Wayne's stability that really made it go from No. 7 to No. 1.”

That's no small feat, considering the constantly changing landscape of minor league sports, where teams change as often as uniform styles. In fact, 71 cities in the survey lost at least one team. None of Fort Wayne's teams folded, attendance went up a little, and no owner tried to hold the city hostage by threatening to move.

It also didn't hurt that other cities in the upper Midwest around Fort Wayne were struggling to keep their sports franchises, and the next three cities behind Fort Wayne in the rankings had each lost at least one team since the last ranking.

The magazine studied 242 markets covering 572 teams in 48 leagues. Cities were judged on tenure, attendance and economic rank. Tenure, or franchise stability, counted for 66% of a market's score. Attendance counted for 20% of the score and was based on average, percentage capacity and percentage of overall population. The economic factors included fluctuations in unemployment, population and total personal income average. Cities received a bonus for new facilities.

Winning percentages were not considered for the survey, Broughton said, because it does not seem to affect attendance as much, particularly among the higher-ranked cities.

The Summit City has finished in the top 10 seven of the eight times the magazine has conducted a ranking. Fort Wayne slipped slightly to No. 2 in the 2009 rankings and all the way to No. 19 in 2011, thanks mostly to a drop in average attendance for the Komets and Mad Ants, but bounced back to No. 7 in 2013 and No. 3 in both 2015 and 2017. During the most recent rankings in 2019, Fort Wayne finished at No. 6.

Only Hershey-Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has consistently ranked slightly higher than Fort Wayne, though that area slipped to No. 21 in the most-recent rankings.

The Komets, TinCaps and Mad Ants have more than 100 years of combined tenure, led by the Komets who will open their 69th season next fall.

The Komets continue to lead the ECHL each season in attendance, while the TinCaps continue to set franchise records each summer at Parkview Field and the Mad Ants regularly rank among the better fan bases in the NBA G League.