MLB teams may furlough staff May 1

Major League Baseball will inform teams today that they can furlough or reduce the pay of coaches, managers, scouts and some front-office personnel as soon as May, according to a report from The Athletic. Though ballclubs aren't required to shave payroll, Commissioner Rob Manfred's planned May 1 suspension of Uniform Employee Contracts permits teams to make cuts at their discretion to manage plummeting revenues during baseball's ongoing coronavirus shutdown.

The league and the Players Association agreed to a deal that advanced their players at least $170 million through April and May according to ESPN's Jeff Passan – money they can keep even if the 2020 season gets axed.

AUTO RACING

Ferrari driver wins

Charles Leclerc won his second straight F1 Virtual Grand Prix after taking the checkered flag on the Shanghai track. The Ferrari driver started the Chinese GP in pole position and finished ahead of Red Bull's Alex Albon and Guanyu Zhou, who races for UNI-Virtuosi Racing in Formula 2.

HOCKEY

Gretzky confident

Wayne Gretzky told The Associated Press he is optimistic the NHL will be able to resume at some point this summer. Gretzky is self-quarantining in California and trying to help the NHL with content during its pause for the pandemic. He and Alex Ovechkin recently taped their first joint interview to air today.

SOCCER

Players give up salaries

Players and coaches for Roma have waived their salary for four months to help the Italian club get through a crisis sparked by the coronavirus outbreak.

Testing at UK stadium

The stadium of English Premier League club Brighton has been converted into the south coast's biggest drive-thru coronavirus testing center. The appointment-only center has been put in place at the American Express Community Stadium as part of the drive to increase testing for National Health Service staff and other key workers.