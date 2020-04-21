Colts great Mike Curtis dies at 77

Former Baltimore Colts linebacker Mike Curtis died Monday morning at his home in St. Petersburg, Florida, surrounded by loved ones, according to his caretakers and family members. He was 77 years old.

Known to fans as “Mad Dog,” Curtis was born James Michael Curtis in Washington, D.C. He played football for Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland, before heading off to Duke University where he was an academic All-American.

Curtis played 11 seasons with the Baltimore Colts before joining the Seattle Seahawks expansion team and then for two more years with Washington.

Curtis inspired fear and awe on the field because of his size, speed and his agility. He was known for always playing with intensity and played in two Super Bowls with the Colts. Curtis clinched the Colts Super Bowl V victory over the Dallas Cowboys with a late fourth quarter interception.

Details of his memorial are still being finalized.

FOOTBALL

No major glitches in NFL practice draft

The NFL's practice draft Monday to test technology and communications for the real thing beginning Thursday night had no major hangups. There were some technical glitches at the outset, when the Cincinnati Bengals were making the first selection, and at various spots, several people involved in the virtual test told The Associated Press. A few of them spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to comment publicly. Indeed, Commissioner Roger Goodell this month warned team executives not to be critical of the process, nor of the league's decision to go ahead with the draft as scheduled April 23-25.

Jaguars looking to trade Fournette

Jacksonville is ready to move on from running back Leonard Fournette. A person familiar with the decision says the Jaguars are actively looking to trade the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't made its plans public. The person said Fournette could get moved before or during the NFL draft, which begins Thursday night. ESPN first reported Jacksonville's desire to part with the former LSU star. Meantime, the Jaguars waived oft-injured receiver Marqise Lee to create nearly $5 million in salary cap space. The move had been expected for weeks. The Jaguars were waiting for Lee to get fully healthy before letting him go, giving him the best chance to pass a physical with another team.

GOLF

Former PGA Tour chief elected to Hall

Tim Finchem, who expanded the PGA Tour's footprint around the world and negotiated TV contracts that more than tripled prize money during his two decades as commissioner, has been elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame. Marion Hollins, one of the leading women in golf a century ago, also was elected as a contributor. Finchem and Hollins are being inducted in the same class as Tiger Woods. “It is the greatest honor to be elected to join golf's most legendary players and contributors in the World Golf Hall of Fame,” Finchem said. “I am especially proud to stand alongside one of the world's all-time greats, Tiger Woods, in the Class of 2021 and look forward to what will be an exciting year ahead.”