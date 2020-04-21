Purdue player's dad dies of virus

Ronald Newman, father of Purdue basketball redshirt freshman Brandon Newman, died Friday from complications of the coronavirus, the Boilermakers announced Monday.

Ronald Newman, 59, a Chicago police officer, had earned more than 130 departmental awards in his career.

“The Purdue athletic department and men's basketball program is deeply saddened by the death of Ronald Newman,” the Purdue athletic department said in a statement. “We send our condolences to the Newman family, and have reached out to Brandon and his family during their time of need.”

Elsewhere:

• Purdue announced that it will take on Incarnate Word on Dec. 21 for its final game before holiday break.

• Ball State received a letter of intent from 6-foot-2 guard Teemu Suokas, who plays for Finland's junior national team.

• Indiana Tech received a letter of intent from golfer Fiona Heck, a native of Heinsberg, Germany. Heck's older sister, Cecilia Heck, played golf for the Warriors and finished her career last season.

• Nineteen Purdue Fort Wayne student-athletes have been inducted into the National College Athlete Honor Society Chi Alpha Sigma, an honor that recognizes athletes who earn a varsity letter in at least one sport and compile a 3.4 GPA and at least junior standing after five semesters of classes.

– Journal Gazette