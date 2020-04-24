City native Knipscheer beat odds, played in NHL

Fred Knipscheer never listened to anyone who ever said he couldn't. Knipscheer just kept going until he proved he could by playing in the NHL.

Another player from Fort Wayne, Dale Purinton, soon also made it to the NHL.

A star on the Snider High School club team, Knipscheer played junior hockey for one season, 1989-90, to earn a scholarship to St. Cloud State, for which he scored 34 goals and 60 points over 36 games in his final season, 1992-93. That earned him a free-agent contract with the Boston Bruins in 1993, and he scored 26 goals for their American Hockey League club in Providence before earning a late-season call-up.

He made the most of it, scoring a goal in his second game on March 24, 1994, against Anaheim to become the first Fort Wayne native to score in the National Hockey League. He stuck for the last 11 games of the regular season and all 12 Boston playoff games.

Later that spring, he scored the game-winning goal in Game 7 of the playoffs for Boston against Montreal. He still has the puck. Another souvenir is a picture of Knipscheer standing at the blue line with Ray Bourque, Cam Neely, Don Sweeney and Adam Oates in the last hockey game ever played at Boston Garden.

Knipscheer was traded to St. Louis in 1995. He played one game with the Blues to bring his NHL totals to 44 games with eight goals and 12 points.

As a minor-leaguer, he played in seven cities over the next five years, and became a thorn in the side of the Komets. He scored nine goals and 12 points in 11 games against Fort Wayne in the International Hockey League.

A series of three concussions in three months ended his career in 2000.

Purinton became the second Fort Wayne-born player to get called up to the NHL on April 8, 2000, when the New York Rangers put him into the lineup.

The defenseman's career lasted until 2006.

The son of former Komets great Cal Purinton, Dale was known for his physical play. Dale Purinton earned 578 penalty minutes in the NHL and an additional 2,590 minutes and 112 fights during his minor league career.

Ironically, his father had gone to four training camps with the Rangers but never stuck.

“I run into guys all the time here who knew him or played against him,” Dale said in 2000. “I think this is pretty special for him.”

Dale Purinton was born in Fort Wayne on Oct. 11, 1976, three years after his father's retirement, and lived in Fort Wayne until he was 4. Cal Purinton had helped the Komets win the 1973 Turner Cup.

Dale retired as a player after the 2007-08 season with 181 NHL games, scoring four goals and 20 points.

Another player born in Fort Wayne – Drake Batherson, son of former Komets player Norm – has played 43 games for the Ottawa Senators.