Mad Ants go on late run for 1st D-League title

Two years after putting the worst team in the league on the floor, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants' redemption story finished with a 119-113 win over Santa Cruz on April 26, 2014, to sweep the NBA D-League Finals.

Fort Wayne won its last six regular-season games to finish 34-16 and then swept all three playoff rounds to go 6-0. They won their last 17 straight home games and 16 of their last 17 overall.

It was a remarkable turnaround, as the franchise missed the playoffs its first six seasons and was knocked out in the first round the season before. They were known more for the entertainment during the time outs than for their play on the court.

Mr. Mad Ant, Ron Howard, led the way by setting the league scoring record (20.6 per game), earning the co-Most Valuable Player Award and repeating as the league's sportsmanship award winner. He also beat the shot clock with a jumper that clinched the championship.

There were 4,719 fans at Memorial Coliseum to take part in the celebration. Tony Mitchell scored 32 in the final game, including 25 in the first half, followed by Howard's 23 and 20 from Matt Bouldin. Other key players included veterans Chris Porter, Sadiel Rojas and Will Frisby mixed in with younger guys such as Trey McKinney-Jones and Ramon Harris. Late-season additions included Tim Ohlbrecht and Anthony Harris.

Mitchell was the only Ant to earn a 10-day NBA call-up during the season. As an example of the team's unselfish attitude, he also started every game from the bench, where he averaged 20 points.

After the team started 1-5, coach Conner Henry brought everyone in and was named the league's Coach of the Year after guiding Fort Wayne to the league's best regular-season record. The next season, Henry helped the Mad Ants return to the finals, sweeping the first two rounds, but this time Santa Cruz came out with the title in a two-game sweep.

Henry left Fort Wayne after two seasons and a 72-40 record to join the Los Angeles Lakers as coach of their D-League team. He left there to become an assistant coach with the Orlando Magic.

Twice, the Mad Ants rallied to win the opening game on the road during the first two series, putting the pressure on their opponents Reno and Sioux Falls to win the next game in Fort Wayne.

Howard retired after seven seasons and the team retired his No. 19 jersey on March 3, 2017. While setting numerous franchise records, he averaged 17.5 points over 247 games as a Fort Wayne player, along with making countless appearances in the community for the team. After the 2014 season, he left as the league's all-time leading scorer (4,324 points) and was twice named the Sportsman of the Year. He was a three-time NBA D-League all-star selection.