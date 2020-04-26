Official testifies in ump case

NEW YORK – A major league official testified he suggested Ángel Hernández be removed from consideration for the 2015 World Series because he did not think Commissioner Rob Manfred would approve the umpire to work baseball's premier event.

Hernández sued Major League Baseball in 2017, alleging race discrimination and cited his failure to be assigned to the World Series since 2005 and MLB's failure to promote him to crew chief.

Documents and depositions from pretrial discovery were filed late Friday night and early Saturday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan as part of Hernández's motion for a partial summary judgment.

A member of the big league staff since 1993, the Cuban-born Hernández worked the World Series in 2002 and 2005. He was not picked after Joe Torre was hired in 2011 to head baseball operations.

Steve Palermo, an umpire supervisor, sent an email on Oct. 16, 2015, to Randy Marsh, the director of umpiring, recommending Hernández for the World Series along with Phil Cuzzi, Gerry Davis, Marvin Hudson, Dale Scott, Bill Welke and Jim Wolf.

Baseball

Scully back at home after fall

Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully is back home after falling and being hospitalized. The team quoted Scully on Twitter on Saturday saying, “I'm home and resting comfortably with my wife and we are both eagerly awaiting the Time for Dodger Baseball!” That's a phrase announced before the start of every Dodgers home game. The 92-year-old fell Tuesday at his Los Angeles-area home.

Basketball

Former Hilltoppers center dies at 40

Chris Marcus, a two-time AP All-America honorable mention selection during a decorated career at center for Western Kentucky, has died. He was 40. The school said Marcus died Thursday in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, but did not state a cause of death.

High schools

West Noble AD returns home

West Noble athletic director Tom Schermerhorn returned home on Saturday and was greeted with a parking lot welcome at West Noble. He had been hospitalized for several weeks while suffering from COVID-19, and spent time recovering strength in a rehabilitation facility after being released from the Intensive Care Unit two weeks ago. “So thankful for the thoughts and prayers over the past 3 weeks,” Schermerhorn wrote on Twitter on Saturday evening, describing the selflessness of health care workers as “unbelievable.”

Area signings

Bishop Luers senior Joe Derrick signed with Anderson football earlier this week. The defensive back had 30 total tackles during the 2019 season, as the Knights went 3-8. ... Homestead junior Megan Yoder announced on Twitter Saturday that she has committed to Dayton golf. She tied for 33rd at the 2019 state finals with a two-round total of 169, helping the Spartans to a state championship.