Big league teams sometimes lost exhibitions in city

Fort Wayne has played host to about 20 exhibition games involving Major League teams over the years. During the era of railroad travel from 1920 through the 1950s, teams would stop by on their way to a western road trip to Chicago.

The local exhibition games started July 27, 1920, when the Philadelphia Athletics beat the semi-pro Lincoln Lifers 9-2. The Lifers played three MLB exhibition games that season, losing to the New York Giants 3-1 on Aug. 18 and to the Philadelphia Phillies 13-4 on Sept. 1. The Cincinnati Reds beat the Lifers 5-1 on June 29, 1921, and the Phillies topped them again 14-6 on Aug. 28, 1922. The Giants stopped by Aug. 16, 1926, and won 5-3, and the New York Yankees finished off the Lincoln Lifers exhibitions with a 5-3 win on May 6, 1927.

A Fort Wayne team got its first win over an MLB squad on July 30, 1931, when the Pennsy AA Railroaders beat the Phillies 8-4. Chuck Klein, a former outfielder with the Fort Wayne Chiefs, hit two home runs for the Phillies, but the Railroaders scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to overcome a 4-3 deficit. Chuck Noel was the winning pitcher, striking out five and also getting two hits.

Only July 8, 1946, a crowd of 3,500 fans watched at Dwenger Park as the G.E. Club Electricians rallied in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-6. Bob Winters belted a bases-loaded triple to center field to drive in three runs and tie the game. Then Pete Chapman executed a perfect suicide squeeze to drive in Winters and end the game.

The Reds had previously won 9-2 against G.E. Club on Sept. 20, 1945. G.E. also lost to the Boston Braves 11-5 on June 25, 1947, and to the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on July 12, 1949.

One of the most interesting games happened July 11, 1951, when the Lincoln Lifers beat the Washington Senators 1-0 behind the pitching of Philadelphia Phillies star Curt Simmons. Simmons had been called to Army service in September 1950 and was stationed at Camp Atterbury. To stay in shape, he'd occasionally pitch for semi-pro teams around the state, throwing a two-hit shutout before about 2,500.

After losing to the St. Louis Browns 8-5 on Aug. 28, 1952, the North American Vans beat the Browns 7-4 on Aug. 29, 1953, in front of 5,500 at Dwenger Park as Joe Unfried belted two home runs and drove in four runs. Later that summer, on Aug. 17, the Vans beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4.

The Vans finished their exhibition play with a 6-4 loss to the Phillies on Aug. 23, 1954.

It took almost 40 years for another MLB team to come to Fort Wayne, as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Wizards 8-4 on May 5, 1994.

The San Diego Padres made two trips to Memorial Stadium, beating the Wizards 6-4 on May 13, 1999, and then again 8-6 on April 30, 2001.