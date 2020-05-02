NBA lottery, draft combine on hold indefinitely

The NBA is delaying the draft lottery and draft combine, events scheduled for Chicago later this month.

The league made the decision Friday, though it has been expected for some time. The lottery cannot occur until the regular season is completed or is declared over, because team records determine the odds that the 14 non-playoff teams will have of securing the right to pick No. 1 overall in the draft.

For now, the draft remains scheduled for June 25 – though that, too, will likely have to change in the coming weeks as the league continues reacting to the coronavirus pandemic.

The lottery was to have taken place May 19. The draft combine was to have run from May 21-24.

The league typically invites about 70 players to the combine, where some of the candidates work out and play in scrimmages and others skip the on-court events entirely and just interview with teams instead. The combine has also been a chance for teams to conduct physicals with players, a key component of the evaluation process.

The NBA has been looking at several options for weeks about the draft schedule and predraft events.

“There are no target dates. There are more target responsibilities,” San Antonio CEO R.C. Buford said this week. “And there's still questions. We just got the early entry candidates list in the last couple days. That at least gives some kind of clarity on who the draft pool will be. But from there, we don't have clarity on the Chicago predraft or medicals or all the things that go on with draft preparation.”

The NBA has not played since March 11, when it became the first of the major U.S. pro sports leagues to suspend games because of the pandemic. The league has missed 259 regular-season games because of the shutdown, and the playoffs would have started about two weeks ago.

NFL owners to meet via video

The NFL has switched its mid-May owners meeting to remote video conferencing because of the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting was scheduled for Marina del Rey, California, on May 19-20. The league previously canceled its annual meeting in March in Florida, where owners would have voted on potential rules changes.

Those votes were expected to occur at the California meeting and likely will be conducted during the virtual meeting instead. Among the rules to be discussed is allowing pass interference to be part of the video review system. That rule was adopted for one year and has gotten poor reviews from coaches and players.

The NFL continues to plan for a preseason and regular season as scheduled; the regular-season schedule is expected to be released in the next 10 days. But Troy Vincent, who oversees league football operations, told The Associated Press on Thursday that all sorts of contingencies are being considered. That could include a delayed start to the season, which is set for Sept. 10; games in empty stadiums; and a Super Bowl later than its Feb. 7 date.

MLB, umpires reach pay deal

Major League Baseball and its umpires have reached a deal to cover a 2020 pay structure during the coronavirus pandemic, including a 50% cut in May and nothing more this year if no games are played.

As part of the deal, MLB has the right not to use instant replays of umpires' decisions during the 2020 season. Most calls have been subject to video review since 2014, but MLB is considering playing regular-season games at spring training ballparks that are not wired for replay.

Umpires get their salaries over 12 months. They already have been paid from January through April and will be paid at a 50% rate in May. If even one regular-season game is played this season, the umps are guaranteed 37.5% of their salaries. The umps will be paid a pro-rated share of their salaries based on games over a 182-day season.