Rigler shows improvement, wife reports

Former Komets player Doug Rigler was still in a Fort Wayne hospital Sunday battling COVID-19, but he was doing better after a rough Saturday. His wife, Lynne, wrote that Rigler had a better night's sleep, a positive ultrasound and was “feeling more and more like himself.”

Rigler, who played for the Komets from 1982 to 1987, was hospitalized late Thursday after his oxygen levels had fallen. He tested positive for the coronavirus April 22.

“We are incredibly thankful for the power of prayer and having so many people in our corner! Please keep them coming!” Lynne wrote on Facebook.

BASEBALL

Matt Keough, 64, former Oakland A's pitcher, dies

Matt Keough, the former Oakland Athletics pitcher and special assistant, has died. He was 64. The Athletics announced the death Saturday night without providing details. “Matt was a great baseball man and a proud Oakland A,” Billy Beane, the team's executive vice president of baseball operations, said in a statement. Keough was an American League All-Star as a rookie in 1978 and was selected AL Comeback Player of the Year in 1980. He was 58-84 with a 4.17 ERA with Oakland (1977-83), the New York Yankees (1983), St. Louis (1985), Chicago Cubs (1986) and Houston (1986), then went 45-44 with a 3/73 ERA in Japan with Hanshin (1987-90).

FOOTBALL

Cowboys sign Dalton to back up Prescott

Andy Dalton and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a one-year deal that guarantees the former Cincinnati starter $3 million and could be worth up to $7 million, two people with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday night. Dalton, a Houston native, would back up starter Dak Prescott. The Cowboys reached a deal with Dalton two days after he was released by the Bengals. That moved cleared the way for No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow, who led LSU to the national championship.

Chiefs sign Michigan QB

Former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson agreed to terms with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent. Agent Bryan Ehrlich confirmed the deal Sunday. Patterson started all 26 games for the Wolverines over the past two seasons after transferring from Mississippi.

Hoosiers lose recruit to Penn State

Elkhart native Rodney McGraw, a three-star defensive end in the 2021 recruiting class, switched his commitment from Indiana to Penn State. The 6-foot-5, 223-pound McGraw is the No. 6 recruit in Indiana, according to 247sports.com, and the 409th-ranked recruit nationally.

HOCKEY

Players might require COVID-19 quarantine

The NHL could face another hurdle if the league decides to continue the 2019-20 season in the near future – getting non-Canadian resident players across the border to join their teams. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday that players would – at a minimum – need to follow quarantine protocols if they were to arrive in Canada while the border remains closed because of the pandemic. The Associated Press reported last week that Edmonton and Toronto were being looked at as possible “hockey pod” cities that could host the remainder of the NHL season during the summer months. Games would be played in air-conditioned arenas without fans.

TRACK AND FIELD

Pole vaulters tie in backyard meet

Mondo Duplantis of Sweden and Renaud Lavillenie of France tied for the gold medal Sunday during a men's pole vault competition held in their own backyards. It was a rare sporting event held during the coronavirus pandemic. Duplantis and Lavillenie each cleared a height of 5 meters (16 feet) 36 times over a span of 30 minutes that was broadcast by World Athletics on its social media channels. Both had one miss. Sam Kendricks of the United States wound up third by clearing the bar 26 times.