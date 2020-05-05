NAIA to add flag football for women

Women's flag football will become a varsity sport for NAIA schools by next year, the organization announced Monday.

The NAIA has secured a two-year partnership with the NFL and its NFL FLAG arm, and Reigning Champs Experiences. The NAIA will develop league infrastructure and operations for the first women's flag football competition governed by a collegiate athletics association.

The first competitive season will be played next spring, and the NAIA will host an emerging sport or invitational championship in the spring of 2022.

In northeast Indiana, Saint Francis, Indiana Tech, Grace and Huntington are NAIA schools.

COLLEGES

Indiana Tech signs goaltender

Goaltender Ty Barnhill signed with Indiana Tech, and he'll enter the hockey program as a freshman during the 2020-21 season, the Warriors announced.

Louisville receives allegations notice

Louisville has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA that accuses the men's basketball program of committing a Level I violation with an improper recruiting offer and extra benefits and several Level II violations that accuse former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino of failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance.

Women's panel to use new tool

The women's basketball committee will start using the NCAA Evaluation Tool instead of RPI to help evaluate teams for the tournament starting with the upcoming season. The Division I men's basketball committee has been using NET since the 2018-19 season.

FOOTBALL

NFL cancels games in London, Mexico

The NFL will release its 2020 schedule this week with a full slate of 256 games over 17 weeks. The one thing that will be missing will be any international games. The league had planned to play four games in London and a fifth in Mexico this season. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it announced it has canceled those games.

GOLF

Top pros to play for COVID-19 relief

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson headline a $3 million charity match for COVID-19 relief. The May 17 match will be played at Seminole Golf Club in South Florida. It is to be televised by NBC networks, including Golf Channel, Sky Sports and the PGA Tour's global TV partners.

TENNIS

Fund to assist athletes set up

The the WTA and ATP professional tours, the groups that run the four Grand Slam tournaments and the International Tennis Federation plan to announce as soon as this week they are launching a fund of more than $6 million aimed at lessening the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic for about 800 singles and doubles players.