Sports Illustrated branching out

LOS ANGELES – Sports Illustrated is branching out into movies and television.

Authentic Brands Group and 101 Studios announced on Tuesday that they will launch Sports Illustrated Studios as part of a joint venture between the companies.

The studio's first project will be a docu-series entitled “Covers.” It will explore the stories behind the magazine's most memorable covers and what went into creating them. The project's release date as well as five additional projects are expected to be announced over the next four weeks.

Authentic Brands Group Chairman and CEO Jamie Salter said creating a film and television studio represents another key development toward building Sports Illustrated's brand for the future. Salter also said discussions with 101 Studios CEO David Glasser about joining forces were in the works before ABG completed its acquisition last year.

Glasser said representatives from 101 Studios have been meeting with SI writers to get ideas for documentaries and shows they would like to see produced. He added that the magazine's history of sports coverage lends itself to creating different types of content.

Since buying SI, ABG has licensed the publishing rights to Maven Media. The magazine has gone from a weekly publication three years ago to monthly.

– Associated Press