Jordan's game drew NBA stars

After his career at Purdue finished in 1978, Walter Jordan started his NBA career and he also started the Parade of Stars charity basketball game on May 9, 1980. The game started a 10-year run by gathering former local high school stars for a contest at Northrop.

Jordan scored 29 points and former Northrop teammate Mike Muff 21. Former Concordia star Eugene Parker, Jordan's Purdue teammate, also scored 15 for the North, which won 134-120. Mr. Basketball Jim Master of Harding led the South with 24 points and former Wayne star Tim Smiley scored 19.

Unfortunately, only about 300 fans showed up the next year, so Jordan changed everything in the third year and was rewarded with a standing room-only crowd at IPFW.

The overflow crowd included fans stacked under the baskets at both ends, and hundreds of fans were turned away.

Jordan later credited former IU star Wayne Radford for saving the event by recruiting Isaiah Thomas, Mike Woodson, Butch Carter and Ray Tolbert to play. Houston Rockets star Robert Reid also showed up.

The NBA stars beat the local team 168-157 as Carter scored 32, Woodson 31, Reid 30, Thomas 26 and Tolbert 25. The Fort Wayne team was led by 25 from Muff and Tim Smiley, Jordan had 24 and Al Gooden added 15. Other local players included Parker, Alonzo Craig, Rosie Barnes, George Sweigert and Craig Littlejohn.

In 1986, Dominique Wilkins scored 51 points and Ron Harper 49 as the East beat the West 184-180 for another sellout IPFW crowd. The two also battled Fort Wayne's John Flowers in the slam dunk contest before Wilkins won.

Wilkins and Harper returned for a rematch in the dunk contest in 1987 with a Memorial Coliseum crowd of 7,939. There were 49 dunks in the game with an All-Star game quality lineup.

The lineup of stars included Wayman Tisdale, Chuck Person, Adrian Dantley, Johnny Dawkins, Spud Webb, Scott Skiles and Herb Thompson. Person scored 38, Harper 36 and Wilkins 28 during the game.

The series came to an end after the 1989 game as the NBA pulled its sanctioning, even threatening to fine players who participated.

The Blue beat the Gold 175-163 before more than 2,000 fans in the Coliseum Exposition Hall. There were 47 dunks in the game.

Harper and Kenny Battle scored 41 points for the Blue, followed by 25 for Ray Tolbert, 23 by Todd Mitchell and 21 for Everette Stephens. Shawn Kemp scored 34 for the Gold followed by 33 by Tracy Foster, 32 by Ken Norman, 29 by Jay Edwards and 19 by Flowers.

The halftime slam dunk contest was amazing as Tolbert, Harper, Battle, Kemp, Stevens and Mitchell battled. Harper, Kemp and Battle advanced to the finals where Battle won it with a 360-degree tomahawk.

Though he makes regular trips to Fort Wayne, Jordan now lives in Atlanta where he runs a nonprofit youth summer travel basketball league.