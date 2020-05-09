Mad Anthonys' events canceled

The Mad Anthonys' Charity Classic and Red Coat Dinner were canceled Friday because of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, though the events should return in 2021.

“This was obviously not an easy decision, but we believe it is the right one out of respect for our community's health and safety – as well as because of the uncertainty we expect to continue into June,” said Sherri Miller, president of the Mad Anthonys board of directors,

“While we won't have the Charity Classic or Red Coat Dinner this year, our hope and plan is to still be able to present a gift of support to the Mad Anthonys Children's Hope House for 2020. And we definitely look forward to putting on a grand event in 2021.”

This year's events were scheduled for June 14 and 15.

To date, the Mad Anthonys Children's Foundation has donated more than $5 million to the Children's Hope House, which provides lodging and support services for families of children undergoing pediatric and neonatal treatment.

The Mad Anthonys, founded in 1957, are business leaders and professionals from northeast Indiana.

The golf tournament has changed forms many times through the years, having everything from spectator-heavy pro-ams to one-on-one matches between professionals to its current format as a member event.

The Red Coats, long considered one of the biggest honors given in northeast Indiana, have gone to people from various field such as sports, entertainment, politics, local business and philanthropy. Some examples are Vice President Mike Pence, who received his Red Coat when he was governor of Indiana; NFL players Drew Brees and Peyton Manning; college basketball coaches Bob Knight, Gene Keady and John Wooden; and astronaut Neil Armstrong.

Last year's recipients were Jaylon Smith, a Fort Wayne native and former Notre Dame player now with the Dallas Cowboys, and John Tippmann Sr., the founder and chairman of the Tippmann Group.

In July, the Mad Anthonys presented a check for $115,000 to the Hope House that was raised through the Red Coat Dinner and Charity Classic.

