French Open could go on without fans

The president of the French Tennis Federation says playing the French Open without fans later this year is an option.

The clay-court tournament at Roland Garros was initially slated to be played May 24-June 7 but was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic and rescheduled for Sept. 20-Oct. 4.

Bernard Giudicelli tells French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche that “organizing it without fans would allow a part of the economy to keep turning, (like) television rights and partnerships. It's not to be overlooked.”

The FFT is refunding all tickets purchased for the original dates of Roland Garros by the end of May and a new ticketing procedure will be opened if the tournament goes ahead.

FOOTBALL

Junior college player chooses Hoosiers

Indiana added a late commitment to its 2020 football recruiting class when offensive lineman Chris Bradberry chose Indiana over an offer from Texas-San Antonio. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound tackle, a Rancho Cucamonga, California, native, is transferring to Indiana after playing at Riverside City College last season. He will be eligible immediately and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Dolphins sign 6th-round pick

Miami signed long snapper Blake Ferguson to a four-year deal, locking up the fourth member of the team's 11-player 2020 draft class. Ferguson, a former LSU standout the Dolphins selected in the sixth round of last month's NFL draft, will receive a contract that pays him nearly $3.5 million over a four year period, and will likely received a signing bonus of $190,452.

HIGH SCHOOLS

East Noble senior signs with Memphis

East Noble senior Gage Ernsberger signed his letter of intent Saturday to compete for Memphis track and field. Ernsberger, who announced that he would be attending Memphis in April, tied for 16th in the high jump at the 2019 state finals. His best clearance of 6 feet, 7 inches, is 1 inch off the East Noble record.

Michigan lands safety from Ohio

Safety Rod Moore of Clayton (Ohio) Northmont committed to play football at Michigan, announcing his decision via Twitter. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder is a three-star prospect, the No. 378 overall recruit and the No. 22 safety, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

HOCKEY

Ducks sign pair of players to extensions

The Anaheim Ducks signed defenseman Brendan Guhle to a two-year, $1.6 million contract extension. The Ducks also signed forward Sam Carrick to a one-year extension worth $700,000 on Sunday.

SOCCER

5 players test positive in Spanish league

The Spanish league says five players from clubs in the country's first and second divisions have tested positive for COVID-19. They will be allowed to start practicing after testing negative twice in further testing. The league has not named the players who tested positive. It also hasn't disclosed their clubs. Meantime in Great Britain, a Brighton player has tested positive for the coronavirus as the Premier League pushes ahead with plans to resume during the pandemic. The southern England club says there is no need for other members of the squad or coaches to self-isolate because players have only trained in isolation when at the training ground.