Baseball Classic postponed until 2023

NEW YORK – The World Baseball Classic will be postponed from 2021 to 2023 because of the new coronavirus, a person familiar with the planning told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because no announcement had been made. The decision, first reported by ESPN Deportes, must be approved by the WBC board of directors, which is expected. The board includes representatives of Major League Baseball, the Major League Baseball Players Association, the World Baseball Softball Confederation, Nippon Professional Baseball and the Korea Baseball Organization.

The fifth edition of the tournament was scheduled for next March 9-23.

BASKETBALL

Answers sought from Williamson

The marketing agent who has sued NBA rookie Zion Williamson wants the former Duke star to answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing his lone season with the Blue Devils. Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in a Florida court, accusing Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract. That came after Williamson had filed his own lawsuit a week earlier in North Carolina to terminate a contract with Prime Sports after moving to Creative Artists Agency LLC.

COLLEGES

Homestead grad to transfer

Homestead graduate Jiya Wright announced that he will transfer from Florida Tech in response to the news that the school will cut the football program to save money because of the coronavirus pandemic. Wright began his college career at Northern Illinois and then transferred to Division II Florida Tech after his freshman year.

Warriors named all-academic

Indiana Tech women's tennis players Joselyne Bobos, Martina Borges and Vero Jimenez earned Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference All-Academic Team honors, given to junior and senior athletes with a 3.25 GPA or above. The Warriors also saw Chloe Smithley named the program's representative on the WHAC Champions of Character Team, which selects one student from each school that best exhibits the core values of the NAIA. The Tech men's tennis team also had three members earn WHAC All-Academic honors, with Pablo Bono, Tiago Neves and Brunno Storani getting recognized. The representative for the men's program on the WHAC Champions of Character Team is senior Alejandro Ortiz.

FOOTBALL

Dolphins sign top pick Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa signed a $30.275 million, four-year guaranteed contract with the Miami Dolphins, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The contract includes a $19.6 million signing bonus, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins hadn't announced the deal.