Gold in '68 capper of city swimming trailblazer's career

It seemed like Sharon Wichman was always overcoming the odds against her.

When Wichman started competing in the mid-1960s, Fort Wayne had extremely limited swimming facilities. There was a boys swimming team at Snider, but not one for girls. A few years later, Wichman said, she was the only female swimmer she knew of.

Wichman quickly became a role model for other female athletes, as she won a gold medal in the Mexico City Olympics in the 200-meter breaststroke on Oct. 4, 1968. Her time of 2:44.4 set an Olympic record. She also won a bronze in the 100-meter breaststroke. Besides being the first American woman to win a gold in the event, at age 16, Wichman became the first Fort Wayne athlete to earn an Olympic gold.

During the 1968 Olympics, the Cold War was present in every athlete's mind as the countries all used athletic victories to make political statements. This was particularly true for Wichman, who had been influenced by two people who had escaped from communist countries – Snider High School Spanish teacher Sophia Rodriguez had escaped from Cuba, and her coach, Stefen Hunyadfi, who had left Hungary.

Hunyadfi had previously coached Hungary in two Olympics and Italy in three more before coming to the United States, and he desperately wanted another Olympic champion. When Wichman was out-touched the week before to finish third in the 100-meter breaststroke, she was thrilled to have earned a medal, but he was upset she hadn't done better.

There was a week between races, and Wichman said she focused on mental preparation. She was as determined as her coach.

Because the field was so balanced, Wichman said several swimmers could have won the 200, but she won by two seconds.

“For about a year, my world was wonderful,'' she remembered in 1997. She married David Jones in 1973. “I gave a lot of talks. People were so excited back then that I would tell them, when they asked me to speak, that I could do a Q&A. They'd ask questions for two hours. That keeps you going and excited.''

After competing in the U.S. Nationals in 1971, Wichman decided not to try defending her gold medal in 1972, saying she wanted to experience the normal life of a teenager. Along with marrying Jones, she worked at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo and coached a swim team.

“I didn't realize how goal-orientated I was until I tried to swim afterward,'' she said. “I had already done the only thing I ever wanted to do in swimming. Just to swim for swimming's sake was not what I wanted to achieve the rest of my life.''

Wichman-Jones lives in Churubusco and has two sons. She often speaks to local groups about her athletic career and her 1985 decision at age 33 to become a born-again Christian.