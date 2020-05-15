Lifetime Academy not happening

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department shut down a host of summer programs Thursday. The McMillen and North Side parks swimming pools will be closed this summer, the Lifetime Sports Academy won't start at McMillen Park and the Franke Park Day Camp and Salomon Park Farm Camp are canceled at least for the first week, June 8-12.

Though the staff has been planning for this summer since the end of last August, Deputy Director of Recreation Chuck Reddinger said there was no other option currently. As soon as Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home executive order came March 23, Reddinger said, plans were required to change.

“That really grabbed our attention because it was such a dramatic shift of our operations,” Reddinger said. “That was definitely a major turning point because you are talking about everybody, including a significant portion of our staff being sent home.”

The current social distancing guidelines also essentially prohibit opening the pools (30,000 visitors last year) or the Lifetime Sports Academy (1,009 kids last summer) where children share tennis and golf equipment.

“It's not done lightly and not without a lot of thought and discussion,” Reddinger said. “We know this is affecting a lot of youth and their families, and we really went through a lot of due diligence, but we hope we can let everyone know the parks are still open and we hope to open up the playgrounds in the near future. We encourage people to go out and use the parks. They just need to be self-policing and use those social distance guidelines and be safe.”

He said it's also a chance for the department to challenge itself to see what kind of services it can provide. Reddinger pointed out that restrictions have been eased to allow recreational sports practices to start May 24 after a previous date of June 24, which is when games can begin.

Regular tennis lessons, and the pee wee and junior golf tours will continue because those require registration and can be managed to limit the number of participants at one time.

Though supervised summer playground programs will be closed all summer, the playgrounds will be open starting May 24. That's also when the Lawton Skate Park and the tennis, basketball and futsal courts will open.

“We're trying anything and everything that we can control to do so that we have something to provide for the kids,” said Manager of Athletics and Special Events Jason Smith.

Exactly what those events might include will have to be announced later and could be phased in over the summer.

“We're having a lot of discussions right now to see if there anything we can do to keep the kids active and engaged throughout the summer but also keep them safe,” Reddinger said. “We understand the kids have been stuck inside with online learning and very shortly that will be ending and they'll need something. It will have to be much smaller in size and scope, but our goal is to do the best we can for the community.”

The Parks Department's main office, 705 East State Blvd., will open to the public on Monday, but residents are encouraged to complete transactions over the phone at 427-6000 or online at www.fortwayneparks.org as much as possible.