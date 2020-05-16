From courts to coifs

After his Achilles exploded in 2016 for the last and most serious of his numerous leg injuries, former IPFW volleyball All-American Jeff Ptak knew it was time to come home and find something to do for the rest of his life. Flying above the court trying to destroy the ball was too much fun, especially winning two national and three professional titles. Now he needed something closer to ground level to support his wife, Sarah, and son Kayden.

He tried sales, serving tables, most of the usual entry positions as he looked for something that excited him, because after playing professional volleyball for 12 years in places such as Puerto Rico, Italy, Brazil, Bahrain, Russia, Dubai and Cyprus, it took something special to get his adrenaline more than trickling.

Then he remembered being 12 years old, sitting in a Buffalo, New York, barbershop just watching as the hair fell away to reveal the personality underneath. Becoming one of those guys with magic scissors and creating distinctive looks was his dream before he ever touched a volleyball.

“I wanted to do something artistic and create cool stuff so this is what I chose,” Ptak said.

Within the next couple of weeks, Ptak is going to open jeffrey.benjamin.hair at 116 W. Columbia St., on the Landing. The name comes from his mother calling him whenever he was in trouble. She died from brain cancer in 2001 while he was at IPFW, and the business is dedicated to her memory.

The salon will be a mixture of everything he learned during his playing career. Whenever his teams were on road trips, he'd visit establishments all over Europe and South America and make notes.

“I was everywhere and every time I'd stop in and check out the salons, their style, architecture and their vibe,” he said. “My salon is like a collection of all those. It's my brain come to life in brick and mortar.”

Ptak describes his workplace as a minimal, extra-clean, ultramodern salon with room for eight stations. To begin, two of those will be filled by longtime friends and veteran cosmetologists Erin Cierniak and Terri Collinsworth.

“I already know he's a great guy, and he's been open and honest about everything he's been doing and what his vision is,” said Cierniak, 36. “His aesthetic is perfect, and I love what he's done with the space. He is nothing if not true to himself and his quest. He is one of the most optimistic people I have ever met. He's a motivator.”

The salon also has a bit of an art gallery feel, and Ptak hopes to attract local artists to display their work. He understands the process and how hard it is to create and wants to help with displays. When he wakes up, Ptak said he thinks about art and loves to paint and draw to release tension, though it's doubtful he'll display his own works.

But he loves to design hair. It's always been a passion and a way to express himself whether working with Sarah or on teammates to create distinctive looks and expressions. Ptak can get lost in cutting hair the way others can be drawn into a classic novel.

“I don't consider myself a hairstylist or a barber, I'm an artist,” he said. “The reason I went to cosmetology school is because I wanted to learn every single thing about the industry and not just be put in a box as a barber. When I cut hair it relaxes me. It's me creating and my clients are my canvas.”

Not that he can't do a regular, normal, everyday haircut, but he'd rather not. How is that fun, he'll ask. How is that special? How does that bring out the best of you?

“I can do everything, but I'm 40 and I kind of want to choose what I want to do,” he said. “If you come to me, you are going to get a little bit of a twist. I'm not going to give you the same style you'll get at the other guys. I'm just trying to offer the best, and I think it's important that it's art. Everyone is the canvas and it's fun for me to create every day.

“I'm not doing Edwards Scissorhands, though. I can do totally normal, a 1920s classic combover or a retro mullet, but I just like to get a little bit creative if someone is willing.”

He's found his dream job, dream location and something that inspires and keeps his heart firing. Now it's time to share it with everyone else. After a few years of searching, Ptak has regained the same passion he played with and he can't wait go to work every day.

“I'm very happy now and I can't wait to get this rolling,” he said. “I couldn't pass up this opportunity and I'm very happy to be a part of this. I'm just so excited about it. This is what I'm supposed to be doing.”