Owens, Thorpe took part in exhibitions in city

Two men considered to be among the greatest athletes of all-time both made visits to Fort Wayne during their heyday, and Jim Thorpe and Jesse Owens drew large crowds for exhibitions of their skills.

On Aug. 15, 1926, the remarkable Thorpe played baseball against Fort Wayne's Lincoln Lifers.

The legend of Jim Thorpe started in 1911 when he kicked four field goals and scored a touchdown to lead Carlisle to an 18-15 upset over Harvard in football. His team finished 11-1 and the next year won the national title. Then at the 1912 Olympics, he won gold medals for both the pentathlon and decathlon, causing Sweden's King Gustav to say, “You, sir, are the greatest athlete in the world.”

Thorpe became a professional in football, baseball and basketball. His Major League Baseball career ended in 1922, but Thorpe continued to play with the Oorang Indians as an outfielder.

He played football with the Indians during the winter.

The Lincoln Lifers were a semi-pro baseball team managed by Bruff Cleary that regularly scheduled exhibition games against Major League teams as they were on road trips. This time he scheduled the Indians for a game at Lincoln Life Field.

A huge crowd showed up to see the Lifers win 6-5 – partially thanks to Thorpe. He made three “neat” catches in center field, according to reports, but dropped an easy fly ball to left in the eighth inning that allowed the tying and winning runs to score. Thorpe also had a hit and scored a run.

Lifers pitcher Charlie Noel struck out 12 Indians, and Tony Bergwald made a difficult game-ending catch for the home team.

Owens probably would have preferred having the chance to show off his favorite skills, but on Aug. 17, 1938, he raced a horse at Penssy Park and won.

After returning from his triumph of winning four gold medals at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, Owens came home to some controversy. Because he declined to compete for free in several international competitions, the governing bodies stripped him of his amateur status. To make a living, the former Ohio State star became his own promoter, traveling the country to participate in exhibitions.

One of those included a two-day stay in Fort Wayne for an event sponsored by the Fort Wayne Federation Baseball League. On the first night, Owens ran hurdles around the bases in a race against one of the players before taking on some high school stars in sprint and broad jump competitions. The next night he raced against some college track stars before trotting against a horse.

Owens always said he didn't particularly want to race horses, but “What was I supposed to do? I had four gold medals, but you can't eat four gold medals.”

“We brought in a fellow and his horse and put a saddle on the animal's swayback,” Fort Wayne's “Mr. Baseball” Red Carrington recalled. “When they fired the gun, the horse reared up and by the time it came down, Jesse was halfway down the 100 yards.”

Owens was undefeated during the two nights, running 9.8 in the 100-yard dash, 12.0 in the low hurdles and soaring 22-71/2 in the broad jump.