True to his motto, Dale McMillen made sure everybody got to play, at least in Fort Wayne.

The eldest of six children, Dale W. McMillen was born in 1880 to a farm family in Van Wert, Ohio. His father owned a grain elevator and wholesale feed and hay business, where Dale worked as a boy. In 1900, he went to Oberlin College in Ohio to study law, but left in 1901 to earn a business degree from Eastman College in Poughkeepsie, New York. He returned to Ohio to operate his father's business, and in 1906 he married Agnes Stewart of Battle Creek, Michigan.

At age 54, McMillen founded the Central Soya Co. in Decatur.

Legend says Mr. Mac was driving through a park in 1961 when he saw the disappointed faces of boys who were told they weren't good enough to play in another league. He formed the Wildcat Baseball League as “one in which every boy makes the team and plays in every game.” He later called it “the greatest thing I ever did.”

“He had many, many avenues that he could share his good fortune and influence, and Wildcat was one of his favorites because it just gave so many kids, now over 200,000 in the 50 years, something,” said Bill Derbyshire, the Wildcat League president in 2010.

The first year nearly 900 young boys came out, according to Guenther Herzog, who served as director at McMillen Park in the league's first year. The league had nearly 6,000 participants by the mid-1960s and gained national attention through an article in Parade magazine. It was eventually featured in Sports Illustrated.

The major purpose of the association was to give all boys who wanted to play organized baseball a chance to participate regardless of their skill, ability, race, creed or religion.

The first week was full of practices as everyone tried to get to know each other and understand this new league. There were 39 staff members at 10 sites, McMillen, Portage, Kekionga, Lakeside, Northwood, City Utilities, Franke, New Haven and St. Joe Center. The first game was played on June 19, 1961 at McMillen Park.

The original site directors included Bob Short, By Hey, Guenther Herzog, Norm Moser, Jack Massucci, Terry Coonan, Fred Parker, Robert Bragg and Nick Werling. Among the longest-serving league officials include Massucci, John Grantham, Art Pinnow, Bill Derbyshire, J.R. Sinks, Gerry Tilker and Gary Rogers.

The first “Progress Day” was held July 21, 1961, at McMillen Park with former Major League stars Jackie Robinson and Carl Erskine attending. Ted Williams and Bob Feller appeared the next year (along with Robinson and Erskine). In 1963, Chicago Cubs stars Ron Santo, Billy Williams, Bob Buhl and Larry Jackson made Mr. Mac Day appearances.

“Progress Day” was renamed “Mr. Mac Day” to honor McMillen. It continues to be held annually, now at Kreager Park.

Dale “Mr. Mac” McMillen died on April 20, 1971, at age 91.