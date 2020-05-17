Glove provides reminder of day MLB stars put on show

When Dale McMillen started the Wildcat Baseball League in 1961, he wanted a special day set aside to celebrate the game, and decided the best way to do that was to bring in Major League players.

Thousands of Wildcatters filled the McMillen Park bleachers on July 21 that first year and sat in awe as former Los Angeles Dodgers Carl Erskine and Jackie Robinson showed off some skills.

The next year was even better, as Robinson and Erskine returned and were joined by Ted Williams and Bob Feller on July 31, 1962.

“I don't remember how much advance notice we had, if any,” recalled Rick Longsworth who was 12 at the time. “Maybe it was a couple of weeks or maybe just a couple of days, but when we heard who was coming, we couldn't wait for that day to get here. The days couldn't go fast enough.”

That's three Hall of Fame members in Robinson, Williams and Feller, and Erskine who threw two no-hitters and pitched in five World Series. Robinson and Feller had retired in 1956, Erskine in 1959 and Williams in 1960.

When the day finally arrived, after introductions by Mr. Mac, Erskine and Feller went to the mound and Robinson put on a bunting demonstration before Williams stepped into the batter's box and hit some towering drives.

“The thing that stuck out to me, when Ted Williams got up to the plate and Bob Feller is grooving pitches to him, it was one rocket shot after another,” Longsworth said. “It was line drives moving so fast you can't even follow them. I sat there with my jaw dropped the whole time he was at the plate.”

Longsworth said Williams also belted some balls that would have cleared any Major League ballpark's fence by a mile.

Before the demonstration, 10-year-old Mike Shidler was sitting on the bench thinking about playing in one of the upcoming all-star games. It was the first chance for Shidler to use his brand-new mitt in a real game after it was purchased with S&H Green Stamps.

“Jackie came up to me and asked if he could borrow my mitt, and I didn't want to give it to him,” Shidler remembers. “I did like Ted Williams, but I didn't like Jackie Robinson or Carl Erskine because they played for the Dodgers. I didn't want anything to do with them.”

Ah, the passion of a 10-year-old boy!

Shidler was a die-hard fan of the San Francisco Giants, the main rival of the Dodgers, who also happened to be his father's favorite team. He still has newspaper clippings from the 1950s and '60s about his favorite player Willie Mays and the Giants and remembers lying in bed at night listening to Ernie Harwell call Tigers games because the broadcaster would also share scores from other games.

“My mom was sitting in the stands and said, 'Give it to him,'” Shidler said.

Robinson used the glove for about half an hour to shag fly balls in the outfield and even demonstrated how to turn a double play at second base. Shidler said he had stuck a ball inside and wrapped it with a rubber band to break in the pocket and he might have played catch a little that day, but the glove had never been used before that.

Before Robinson returned the glove to Shidler, someone suggested all four Major Leaguers sign it, one name on each finger. Then Shidler's mom grabbed the glove to protect it, and he had to trade off with someone else during the all-star game.

“I was bummed out the whole day,” Shidler says today with a laugh. “First of all, I didn't want him to use my mitt because he was a Dodger, and then I couldn't use it in the game. It was gone.”

Because his mother kept it in a safety deposit box, Shidler didn't see the mitt again until he was 18. Bob Feller and Carl Erskine's signatures are still clear, and Robinson's is readable, but Williams has faded with time because it was signed with a light blue marker. Shidler says he's taken the glove out of the bank maybe a dozen times over the years, mostly to show people after they've doubted the story's veracity.

The last time he took it out of its plastic was two years ago to show it to TinCaps President Mike Nutter. Shidler works as a Parkview Field usher in Section 114 behind the visitors' dugout, and his son works for the team as commissary manager.

Once during the 1990s, Shidler pulled the mitt out of the bank to take to a card show, hoping to get an estimate of its worth.

“One guy is looking at the mitt, and he says, 'This glove has been used,'” Shidler recalled. “I said, 'No, it has not.' He offered $500. If he had given me $5,000 I might have taken it which would have been terrible mistake. Then I knew those places weren't legitimate, and they were just trying to get your money. I've never done it again.”

But does he still regret someone from the hated Dodgers using his mitt?

“I can still picture sitting on the end of the bench and hesitating giving him the glove,” Shidler said recently with a laugh. “I'm glad he didn't just move on to the next guy.”