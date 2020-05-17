Longtime president of Bears dies at 76

Michael McCaskey, who led the Chicago Bears for nearly three decades after the death of his grandfather George Halas, died Saturday after a lengthy battle with cancer, the team said.

He was 76.

The oldest of Ed and team matriarch Virginia McCaskey's 11 children, Michael assumed operational control of the franchise in 1983 as president and CEO following the death of Halas, a founding father of the NFL and the franchise. Michael McCaskey became chairman in 1999 and remained in that role until George McCaskey took over in 2011.

Michael McCaskey was chosen NFL Executive of the Year by his peers following the 1985 championship season.

Ex-Panther to play for Saint Francis

Snider graduate Luke Owens announced on Twitter on that he is transferring from Indianapolis to Saint Francis. The defensive back red-shirted in his freshman year with the Greyhounds. He was an SAC honorable mention in his senior year in 2018, when he had two interceptions and 21 tackles in seven games. The Panthers went 9-3 and reached the regional title game.

Female broadcast pioneer dies at 70

Phyllis George, the former Miss America who became a female sportscasting pioneer on CBS's “The NFL Today,” has died. She was 70. A family spokeswoman said George died Thursday at a Lexington hospital after a long fight with a blood disorder. Miss America in 1971, George got into television in 1974 at CBS on “Candid Camera” and joined Brent Musburger and Irv Cross in 1975 on “The NFL Today.” Jimmy “The Greek” Snyder later was added to the cast. George worked on “The NFL Today” until 1984 and also covered horse racing. She hosted the entertainment show “People” and later co-anchored the “CBS Morning News.” George was briefly married to Hollywood producer Robert Evans in the mid-1970s and to John Y. Brown Jr. from 1979-98. Brown owned Kentucky Fried Chicken and the NBA's Boston Celtics and served as the governor of Kentucky.

Ex-IU receiver Latimer arrested

Former Indiana University wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested early Saturday morning by Douglas County (Colorado) Sheriff's deputies after reports of a shooting at an apartment complex, authorities said. Just after midnight, deputies responded to reports of a shooting where they found three people inside, a sheriff's office statement said. One of them had minor injuries, not related to a gunshot, the statement said. Authorities said Latimer, 27, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Baker turns self in after robbery

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker surrendered to police Saturday after being charged with robbing people of money and valuables at a cookout he was attending with another NFL players.