Arrested NFL pair post bond, leave jail

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – NFL cornerbacks DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar were released from Broward County Jail on Sunday, a day after surrendering on felony charges stemming from a cookout at a Miramar home.

Baker posted a $200,000 bond after a Zoom hearing with Broward Circuit Judge Michael Davis. The New York Giants player is charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm in the Wednesday incident.

Dunbar is charged with four felony counts of armed robbery. The Seattle Seahawks player posted a $100,000 bond.

Baker and Dunbar were attending the cookout Wednesday night when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun, the warrant said. Baker, Dunbar and two other men began robbing people of thousands of dollars, watches and other valuables, witnesses told investigators. The players' lawyers say they have witnesses who will clear them.

Baker was one of three first-round draft picks the Giants had last season. He was the 30th pick overall out of Georgia. He played in all 16 games, starting 15. He had 61 tackles and no interceptions.

Dunbar signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2015 and was traded to the Seahawks in March.

BASEBALL

2 people drown in ex-Dodger's pool

A 5-year-old boy and a woman drowned in the backyard pool of former Los Angeles Dodgers player Carl Crawford's Houston home, according to reports. Houston police were called about 2:40 p.m. Saturday for a reported drowning at a north Houston home that property and business records list as belonging to Crawford, The Houston Chronicle reported. Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva told the paper that the boy was swimming in the pool when he began to have trouble breathing, and the woman jumped in to save him. Both were unresponsive when police arrived and later declared dead at a hospital, Silva said. No further details were immediately available.

BASKETBALL

Miami lands transfer guard

Elijah Olaniyi, a talented guard for the Stony Brook Seawolves, is transferring to Miami. Olaniyi announced his decision on Twitter even though he was unable to visit because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unless he receives a waiver, Olaniyi will have to sit out the upcoming season. The 6-foot-5, 203-pound guard from Newark, New Jersey, has one season of eligibility remaining.

FOOTBALL

Punter commits to Hoosiers

Punter James Evans, a native of Auckland, New Zealand, has committed to Indiana. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound Evans trains at Prokick Australia, the same academy that produced current Indiana punter Haydon Whitehead, a two-time honorable mention All-Big Ten specialist. Evans is the Hoosiers' seventh commitment in the 2021 recruiting class.