Beasley eyes city for new USL team

Fort Wayne native DaMarcus Beasley is organizing an investment group that will bring a USL League One franchise to the Summit City, ESPN reported Sunday.

League One, the third tier of American professional soccer, debuted in 2019 and has 12 teams, although the United Soccer League hopes to add five expansion teams by the end of the summer.

According to ESPN, 60% of the fundraising needed to bring a team to Fort Wayne has been completed, and the plan has the backing of Mayor Tom Henry. The group envisions a new 7,500-seat stadium that would be part of a mixed-use development project on a city-owned parcel of land in the North River area.

Beasley, who retired after playing the 2019 season with the Houston Dynamo, recently told The Journal Gazette that he was interested a general managing or ownership role with professional clubs.

This would be the second high-level soccer team to make Fort Wayne home in the last year. Fort Wayne FC of the NPSL was supposed to be introduced this summer, but the inaugural season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

