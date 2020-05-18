Vogel slow to appreciate '76 Olympic gold medals

On July 21, 1976, Matt Vogel of Fort Wayne won an individual gold medal and started a swimming trend that continues today.

When Vogel swam in the Montreal Summer Olympics, he was one of the first swimmers to shave his head before a competition. Vogel believed that the smooth, slippery feel of tapering gave him a psychological and physical advantage.

The advantage was enough as Vogel won gold medals in the 100-meter butterfly and the 400 medley relay.

“I remember very little, actually,” he said recently. “It was almost like a mind-numbing euphoria, basically. It's kind of surreal. I don't remember a whole lot about it except that it was beyond comprehension.”

The moment was such a surprise that he didn't take the time to fully enjoy it.

He returned to the University of Tennessee for his sophomore season, but his remaining career could never live up to his expectations. So he quit several times and didn't return to Tennessee in the fall of 1977. He worked several months on the graveyard shift at Scott's Food Store on Decatur Road.

Once while stocking shelves at 3 a.m., he decided he wanted to swim again, and he went back to Tennessee. That year the Volunteers won the national title as Vogel finished fourth in the 100 butterfly. Vogel finished his eligibility before graduating and dropped out of school before graduating in 1980 to begin a coaching career in Maryville, Tennessee.

He coached there five years before joining a club in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He eventually coached in Visalia, California, before coming back home to take over Fort Wayne Aquatics in 2005. He left in 2014 to coach in Cape Elizabeth, Maine.

It wasn't until 2016 that Vogel fully and finally understood the impact of what he'd done. He'd always answer the questions, but he never seemed comfortable trying to encapsulate what he accomplished.

Then he attended a 40-year reunion of the 1976 Olympic swimming team at the Olympic trials in Omaha, Nebraska.

“Probably 75 percent of my team was there,” he said. “It was nice to share something like that and I felt more like a big part of USA Swimming. Swimming is such a pursuit that you are always doing alone even though you have teammates, but that put things into perspective for me. The further away, the less I think about it, but it really did give me some fresh perspective.”

For 40 years, Vogel always struggled to understand and find context on what he accomplished as a 19-year-old.

How do you top what will likely be the highlight of your life even though it happened at such a young age?

“It was like this moment in time, and then it was over,” he said. “I'm not consciously thinking about it every moment, but every four years I get reminded of it. At the time, we had a really close team, and I had forgotten that. It was such a special team. That men's Olympic team might never be touched again with its overall excellence.”