City star's career on field long, successful

Maybe the most interesting thing DaMarcus Beasley ever accomplished on the soccer field was one of the last things.

Ever since Beasley started playing soccer, even against older players, he'd loved using his speed, strength and creativity to attack. As one of the Americans' most consistent scoring threats for 10 years, he was always pushing defenders back as they tried anticipating where his dancing sprint might charge next. He was pretty good at it, scoring 17 goals in his first 82 national team matches.

After playing forward his entire career, Beasley moved to defender at the request of U.S. National Team Coach Jurgen Klinsmann in 2014. Imagine how hard it would be to think about the game in a completely different way, and oh, try to do it against the World Cup competition level. Imagine changing a lifetime of habits and routines.

“I am never not confident in my own abilities,” he said. “When you get older, you are always going to lose something, but you pick up experience and learn how to read the game more and how to take care of your body. That's why I'm still able to play at a high level. Every day in soccer is a happy day between the lines, and whenever I can play I'm always excited.”

Except Beasley was still good enough at age 32 to pull it off and played defender in five matches in the 2014 World Cup, the last of his four World Cup appearances.

“I still had lots to accomplish with the national team, and I didn't feel like my time was over yet,” Beasley said. “I said of course (I would change positions). We're professionals, and we want to be on the field at any time.”

A little perspective on what four World Cup appearances means for American soccer: Claudio Reyna and Kasey Keller are the only Americans who have been named to four World Cup teams, but Beasley is the first to play in four World Cups. Reyna played in three and Keller in two.

Beasley played in the 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cup tournaments, starting at age 20. He set up the team's only goal in 2006, and scored the game-winning goal as the U.S. beat Algeria 1-0 in 2010. He came into that match with about 10 minutes remaining to bang home a second-chance shot. He finished with 126 national team appearances.

After becoming the youngest player to sign an MLS contract at age 17, Beasley played four seasons with the Chicago Fire, scoring 14 goals and 20 assists, and then the Dutch team PSV Eindhoven bought his rights for $2.5 million. Beasley helped PSV win its league title and scored a key goal in the Dutch Amstel Cup.

He also became the first American player to play in the semifinal stages of the UEFA Champions League, scoring four goals in 12 matches. His European career concluded with stints with the Glasgow (Scotland) Rangers and the Hanover (Germany) 96. In 2011 he signed to play with the Mexican team Puebla F.C. He finished his career with Houston in the MLS in 2019.