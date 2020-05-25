NY teams may open facilities

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says teams in his state can return to their facilities for training after a pause of more than two months.

“Starting today, all the New York professional sports leagues will be able to begin training camps,” the Democratic governor said during a news conference Sunday.

The New York City area was one of the hardest-hit parts of the U.S. by the coronavirus pandemic, but COVID-19 deaths and new infections in the state have been trending downward.

Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NHL are discussing the resumption of their seasons with their players' unions.

AUTO RACING

Williams driver wins virtual GP

Formula One driver George Russell won the virtual Monaco Grand Prix race by a large margin on the day the iconic race would have been run. The 22-year-old British driver, who races for the Williams team in F1, finished 39 seconds ahead of former F1 driver Esteban Gutiérrez of Mexico. Charles Leclerc, who is from Monaco and lives near the actual race track's start line, finished in third place. He was 15 seconds behind Gutiérrez.

BASEBALL

Mets pitcher sued over penthouse

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard is balking on a $27,000 payment for a posh Tribeca penthouse, the landlord charges in a new lawsuit. The owner of 116 Hudson St. writes that the hurler signed a lease covering March through November for a total of $225,000, plus a $17,000 broker's commission. Syndergaard signed the lease in February, before the coronavirus pandemic shut New York City down in mid-March. The 2,700-square-foot duplex boasts three bedrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows and three large terraces. On April 30, attorneys for Syndergaard wrote the landlord that he “has no intention of taking possession of the subject premises and the landlord is hereby free to re-rent it as he sees fit,” according to the suit.

SOCCER

Player tests positive in England

A Bournemouth player is one of two positive tests for COVID-19 to emerge from the Premier League's second round of testing, the club said on Sunday. The team said “medical confidentiality means the player's name will not be disclosed” and added that he will self-isolate for seven days before being tested again at a later date. The league tested 996 players and club staff Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Fans in stands for Belarus title match

BATE Borisov has won the Belarusian Cup with thousands of fans watching in a rare case of a soccer trophy being decided during the coronavirus pandemic. The Belarus soccer federation said that 5,761 tickets were sold for the game. That was only a fraction of the stadium's capacity so that fans would be spaced around the arena. However, many supporters ignored the seating arrangements to sit in groups and most did not wear masks. BATE beat Dynamo Brest 1-0 with a goal from defender Zakhar Volkov from a corner right at the end of extra time.