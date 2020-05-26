Ewing recovering from virus at home

Georgetown basketball coach and former NBA great Patrick Ewing has been released from the hospital and is recovering from COVID-19 at home, his son said Monday.

The 57-year-old Hall of Famer, who played for the Hoyas in college and the New York Knicks in the NBA, announced Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was being treated at a hospital.

Patrick Ewing Jr. said three days later on Twitter that his father was getting better after receiving treatment and thanked the doctors and nurses who looked after him during his hospital stay. He also thanked fans for their thoughts and prayers after his father's announcement.

“My father is now home and getting better,” Ewing Jr. wrote. “We'll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines. I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

BASEBALL

Korean league bans ex-Pirate

The Korean Baseball Organization suspended former Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang for a year and ordered him to perform 300 hours of community service over a series of drunken driving cases. South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported the suspension for Kang, who last week filed to be reinstated from the league's “voluntarily retired” list, will come into effect when he joins a KBO team. The ban will delay his anticipated return to the Korean league.

BOXING

Group trying to lure Tyson to fight

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship president David Feldman told Bleacher Report that the organization is set to offer Mike Tyson more than $20 million to come out of retirement. Tyson, 53, hasn't fought in 15 years, but video of recent workouts showing Iron Mike training with the power and speed that once made him the most exciting fighter on Earth has renewed interest in what Tyson might do now.

FOOTBALL

Michigan lands 4-star recruit

Michigan added another four-star linebacker to its 2021 recruiting class when Jaydon Hood of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, announced his decision via Twitter.

GOLF

5.8 million watch charity match

Two of the biggest names from the PGA Tour and the NFL proved to be must-see TV. Turner Sports said the Sunday telecast of “The Match: Champions for Charity” attracted an average of 5.8 million viewers across four of its networks. Turner says it was the most-watched golf telecast in cable TV history. It said the previous record was 4.9 million viewers on ESPN at the 2010 Masters, the year Tiger Woods returned to golf after scandal in his personal life. Woods and Peyton Manning scored a 1-up victory over Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady at Medalist Golf Club, a match that featured high entertainment with shots and with words, along with raising $20 million for COVID-19 relief.