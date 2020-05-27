Dolphins owner says NFL return certain

MIAMI – Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says he's confident the NFL will play in 2020, with or without spectators.

“I think there definitely will be a football season this year,” Ross said Tuesday during an interview on CNBC. “The real question is will there be fans in the stadiums?”

The NFL has said it expects to play a full schedule beginning Sept. 10, but is preparing contingency plans in case the coronavirus pandemic makes venue changes or games without fans necessary.

The league has kept to its offseason schedule of conducting free agency, the draft and the release of the schedule. Some teams reopened training complexes on a limited basis last week.

AUTO RACING

Elliott snaps Kyle Busch streak

In Concord, N.C., Chase Elliott snapped Kyle Busch's seven-race Truck Series win streak and collected a $100,000 bounty for beating NASCAR's most successful truck driver at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Kevin Harvick announced he would donate $50,000 to COVID-19 relief for any full-time Cup driver who finished ahead of Busch. Marcus Lemonis, the CEO of Gander RV & Outdoors, which sponsors the Truck Series, agreed to match Harvick's pledge, bringing the total to $100,000 for pandemic relief.

Baseball

Teams make cuts

The Oakland Athletics are placing their scouts and selected other front office employees on furlough and cutting the salaries of other executives as part of a cost-cutting move in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The A's will continue to pay the health care, 401(k) and pension costs for their employees. The Los Angeles Dodgers are reducing pay for team employees who make over $75,000 because of the coronavirus pandemic. A team spokesman confirmed that cuts range from 15% to 35% on salaries above $75,000.

Basketball

Pistons searching for a new GM

Detroit is beginning a search for a candidate who could became the team's general manager, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The GM spot for the Pistons has been vacant since the team overhauled its front office two years ago.

Football

Schedule news put on hold

College football conferences and television networks have agreed to hold off on announcing start times for early-season games. CBS Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports and their affiliated networks typically announce early game times for the Football Bowl Subdivision conferences on June 1. The two sides decided to wait a few weeks for the 2020 season as sports like the NHL and NBA work toward returning after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

GOLF

League results

In the Railroaders League at River Bend GC, Roger Platt, Dean Teagno, Dick Burns, and Steve Roser were 7 under on the front nine; Platt, Teagno, Burns and Roser were 4 under on the back nine. Platt won closest to the pin on No. 5, Bruce Swihart won on No. 6, Teagno won on No. 11, and Mike Handley won on No. 13.

High schools

West Noble hires pair of coaches

West Noble has hired new volleyball and head girls basketball coaches for the upcoming school year. Jeff Burns, a 2001 West Noble graduate who has been an assistant for the girls basketball team for 14 years, will take over the program, replacing longtime coach Dale Marano. New volleyball coach Kaity Logan also has previous experience with the Chargers and was a member of the coaching staff that reached the regional championship in 2018.

Area signings

Homestead senior Mark Dely and Leo senior Zach Hegbli will sign with colleges today at The X Count, 5301 Merchandise Drive, to participate in rifles programs. Dely will sign with the United States Naval Academy and major in nuclear engineering while Hegbli will sign with the United States Coast Guard Academy and major in marine environmental science.