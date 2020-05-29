1954 was final year for women's baseball

On Sept. 6, 1954, the Fort Wayne Daisies played the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League's final game, losing to the Kalamazoo Lassies 8-5 at Memorial Park.

The Lassies won the league's last championship series 3-2 as former Daisy June Peppas was the playoffs' most valuable player after hitting .450 and pitching two of the Kalamazoo victories.

The league disbanded because of a lack of interest from owners willing to keep it going.

That was a shame especially for Daisies outfielder Jo Weaver, who led the league in hitting the last three seasons, including a .429 average.

She was only 18 when the league folded, ending her career. She had a .359 career batting average in 329 games with 174 stolen bases and was inducted into the Fort Wayne Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999.

Weaver was a dominating player. When she was 14 years old in 1950, Weaver left Metropolis, Illinois, to join her sister Betty and try out for the Daisies. She was technically ineligible to play, but the Daisies didn't want to lose her, so Weaver hung out with the team all season.

She came back the next season to hit .276 in 48 games with 45 hits, and in 1952, Weaver won the first of three straight batting titles, hitting .344. The next year she hit .345 to win her second batting crown, but the next season was her best and perhaps the best year of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

By mid-August of the 1954 season, Weaver led the league in batting average, runs scored, base hits, total bases and stolen bases.

The 6-foot outfielder hit .429 with 29 home runs, 87 runs batted in and had 79 stolen bases and 109 runs scored. It was the only time an AAGPBL player hit more than .400 for a season. She was the league's Player of the Year for 1954.

The AAGPBL started in 1942 but finally came to Fort Wayne on May 23, 1945, when the Minneapolis Millerettes moved here. One of the key players in the move was pitcher Dottie Wiltse, who gave up only three hits and struck out 13 in the Daisies' first game, a 4-1 win over the Grand Rapids Chicks.

There were 1,799 fans at North Side Field to watch the game. The Daisies' offense was led by Margaret Callaghan, Pepper Paige, Vivian Kellogg and Lillian Jackson. Fort Wayne's manager was former major leaguer Bill Wambsganss.

The other teams in the league were Rockford, Kenosha, Grand Rapids, South Bend and Racine. The players wore a one-piece uniform that included skirts similar to those worn by tennis, field hockey and ice skating participants of the time. The baseball they used started at 12 inches in 1943 and shrank to 9 inches by 1954.

The Daisies won division pennants in 1952, 1953 and 1954 and also played in the title series in 1950, but they could never win the league title.