Mad Ants' Moore to play in tourney

Ben Moore, who played this season for the Mad Ants, became the latest to agree to play for the Fort Wayne Champs in The Basketball Tournament, a $2 million winner-take-all event.

The Champs already had commitments from Stephan Hicks, Moore's teammate this season, and Trey McKinney Jones, who helped the Mad Ants to a G League championship in 2014.

The Champs are managed by Garrett Martz of Fort Wayne.

TBT will announce its bracket of teams in mid-June, along with a schedule.

Normally with 64 teams, this year's TBT will have 24 teams playing over 10 days under quarantine at a single location that hasn't yet been announced.

There are several Fort Wayne ties expected in TBT.

The Purdue alumni team, Men of Mackey, has Rapheal Davis and Grady Eifert and is managed by Fort Wayne's Ryan Kay. Eberlein Drive is managed by Fort Wayne native Matt Mitchell.

