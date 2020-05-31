Athletes, coaches are speaking up

As protests after the death of George Floyd during an incident with Minneapolis police spread across the country Friday, Indiana football coach Tom Allen felt he needed to speak out.

“My heart is telling me I need to say something, that sitting in silence is wrong,” Allen told the Athletic. “I just feel like the silence was wrong because of who I represent and what our team is made up of. And, for the guys that I have worked with my whole life to try to help them become the men I believe they were created to be.”

After discussing his desire to speak his mind with Hoosiers athletic director Fred Glass, Allen expressed his opinion on Twitter, citing a Bible verse – John 15:12, “My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you” – and adding:

“My heart is broken by what is going on in our country. Racial injustice is wrong and it MUST be addressed!! I Believe we are to LOVE EACH OTHER! No matter one's skin color. Love is a choice. Our prayers are with George Floyd's family.”

Allen has built his program at Indiana around the phrase “Love Each Other,” making LEO the IU football slogan. It was therefore unsurprising he was one of the first coaches to speak out about the protests. By Saturday, coaches and players from across college and professional sports had added their thoughts to the chorus of voices calling for change.

“Enough! Senseless loss of life, violence, unrest and continued racial injustice. My voice should have been heard earlier, but I was at a loss for words,” Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly wrote Saturday morning on Twitter. “My thoughts and prayers go out to the Floyd family and all those affected by prior injustice. I lend my support to be a solution and stand with all those committed to change.”

One of Kelly's former players, linebacker Drue Tranquill, a Carroll graduate who now plays for the Los Angeles Chargers, expressed dismay at the video of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck as Floyd said he could not breathe.

“Sickening. RIP George Floyd – my heart literally aches after what I just watched,” Tranquill wrote on Twitter.

“Still deeply grieving and confused by what's taken place,” he added Saturday. “These aren't just videos, they are lives. Lives ended by complete injustice.”

The protests that took place in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday were not only about Floyd but also about city resident Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in her home as the officers served a search warrant.

As those protests were getting underway, Snider graduate and Louisville Cardinals men's basketball player Malik Williams added his thoughts to the situation.

“Take a chance. Make a change,” tweeted Williams. “Be safe. Stay Dangerous. Love is love.”

Later, he appended advice for those who have been frustrated by some of the conversation online.

“Get off social media,” wrote Williams, who is a Louisville team captain. “The opinions being voiced are just adding fire to the fuel.”

As the protests continued Saturday, more coaches made their opinions known. Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter said the events of the previous few weeks make clear that “we have a lot of work to do when it comes to race and racism in this country.” He expressed anger and sadness and added a commitment to continuing to “lead, teach and educate” his team.

“I will never know what it is like to move through this world as a black person in America and I can't pretend to know what the answers are,” Painter wrote on Twitter. “What I do know is that I want to be part of the solution and I believe that the adversity and prejudice that black people in America face is something we all must address and seek to remedy – together.”

Ball State football coach Mike Neu said that the video of Floyd's death “broke my heart” and that he supported his players and staff as they expressed themselves in the aftermath. He pointed out that sports can help teach lessons about equality and fairness.

“I grew up playing sports with teammates from all different races and backgrounds,” Neu wrote on Twitter. “Sports always reaffirmed to me that all men and women are created equal regardless of color. ... I have always believed that you treat others how you want to be treated. I was and am fortunate to be involved in sports where I can eat, sleep and breathe just the same as all of my players and staff.”

As more college coaches – a group that is generally reluctant to discuss current events outside of their programs – released statements condemning Floyd's death or calling for change, former Notre Dame forward and three-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year Brianna Turner urged recruits making their college decisions to take note of who was speaking and who was not.

“Recruits deciding what school they want to attend – please be vigilant right now,” Turner tweeted. “See what coaches are speaking out now and what coaches aren't. Think about if you would feel comfortable speaking about current issues with your coach. Would they be open or reject such a discussion?

“For me playing at ND (it) was important that I had an outspoken leader in Coach (Muffet) McGraw. The women's basketball team was one of the most racially diverse teams on campus. I could not imagine how different my experience would have been if she wasn't open to those harsher convos.”

