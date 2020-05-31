Harper goes out on top after incredible career

On this date in 1996, Lashanda Harper finished what might be the best high school career ever for a Fort Wayne athlete.

That may sound like hyperbole considering some of the athletes who have been named Mr. Basketball or Mr. Football, but Harper's career was untouched. Today is the anniversary of her winning four titles at the state track meet to finish with 11 for her career – 11 without a loss.

Along with leading Harding High School to consecutive state championships in 1995 and 1996 (and a third-place finish in 1994), Harper won 11 state titles: three in the 100-meter dash, three in the 200-meter dash, three in the long jump and two in the 400-meter relay. The 1995 state meet was the first in which athletes could participate in four events.

That's 11 titles in 11 events competed in.

Until Pike's Lynna Irby won 12 state titles in the 100, 200 and 400 dashes from 2014 to 2017, the only Indiana high school track athlete, girl or boy, to come close to Harper's achievement was North Central's Maicel Malone, who also won 11 titles. But Malone finished second in the 200 as a sophomore. Irby finished with 12 individual state titles, Malone with 11 and Harper with nine.

Harper is the only athlete in Indiana history to go undefeated in multiple state events. She accomplished her feat in three seasons, since she did not compete as a freshman. Malone's titles came over four seasons.

Though Harper set numerous local records, she never cracked the record book at the state meet. She came closest as a junior in the long jump, where her winning leap of 20 feet, 2 inches was just short of Tonya Sedwick's 20-4 mark. As a senior, Harper won the 100 meters in 12.06 seconds, the 200 in 25.03 and the long jump at 19 feet, 23/4 inches. She also anchored the 400 relay, bringing Harding from behind to win in 48.18 seconds.

Harper was named Gatorade's national High School Athlete of Year as a senior, and was inducted into the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame in 2007. She was inducted into the Fort Wayne African-American Sports Hall of Fame in 2002.

“(Harper) withstood the pressure of being a so-called phenom ever since she was in junior high,'' former Harding coach Bill Copeland said. “There were articles about her then, saying her times were good enough to win state ... I don't think you'll find a better champion on the track.''

While at Harding, Harper also played volleyball and basketball. She was a two-time all-Summit Athletic Conference pick in basketball.

After high school, Harper competed at the University of Georgia, primarily in the long jump and relays. One of her long jumps still ranks among the Bulldogs' top 10 efforts all-time in an indoor event. She later came home to coach the Harding girls team.

Harper lives in Fort Wayne and works for Brotherhood Mutual.