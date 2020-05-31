As the rioting took place in his city last night, many of his Fort Wayne friends and family members reached out to Walter Jordan to see if he was safe in Atlanta.

And then some of them started texting him the video of what was happening back in the Summit City.

“Last night was no different here to there,” Jordan said. “It just blew me away when all that activity was going on. It was just so intense. You couldn't help but get angry. You are already angry and pissed off because of the injustices going on in this country and the foolishness and grown folks causing it, and it just blows you away. We thought we were all past this and it hurts, it really hurts.”

A star on Northrop's 1974 state championship basketball team and later an all-Big Ten player at Purdue who had a brief NBA career, Jordan was part of the first group of black students to be bused from his neighborhood Central High School to Northrop. He has hosted charity games and events here and for 16 years has run a nonprofit youth summer travel basketball league in Atlanta. He considers it his ministry.

Now 64, his message is broader than just basketball or even helping kids. He's also always had a wider view because of how he and his 10 brothers and sisters were raised. He mentors young men every day and hosts yearly leadership conferences.

“I have great friends who don't look like me, they are of different colors, sometimes they don't believe or think like me, but I know they are good people because they care and they are loving,” Jordan said Saturday. “There are good people out here of all colors who are sick and tired of being sick and tired. I believe wholeheartedly that we need to come together and take responsibility and own up to what we need to do and then demand some stuff and holding people accountable and getting rid of them.”

Change has to start, Jordan said, in the home and the churches and schools and in the voting booths. Change has to be internal before it can be external.

Besides working with kids, Jordan has always been a role model and worked three years for Mayor Paul Helmke as a city compliance officer in Fort Wayne during the “driving while black” era. Part of his job was holding information meetings where he answered questions such as how should blacks respond when pulled over by police.

“There were cops with their uniforms on in there monitoring me to hear what I had to say,” Jordan said. “Like I would be afraid to answer the questions and watch what I said. A white cop came up to me one time after I had talked and he said, 'We'll see you later, brother.' I said, 'I'm easy to find.'

“Another question: Why is it when we discuss race relations, so many always say, 'Well, the blacks have to change'?”

When you are the underdog, and we've always been the underdog for 400-plus years, Jordan said, that means you've been stepped on, kicked, spit on, hanged and run over.

“They have treated us like animals, like we're less than, when the truth is we are more than we are less than because of our strength and what we had to overcome, because of what our ancestors have gone through,” he said. “That strength is what we earned because we had to go through everything. You have a president in the White House who was born on third base and gets walked home and thinks he hit a damn home run. We came to the batter's box and it's already a full count. Don't tell me we have to change! It blows me away. I'm a proud black man, but I love my white and brown brothers. I don't get caught up in -isms.”

He still believes friendships will matter, respectful conversations will start and change will come.

“It has to and I always believe this, the right person can come along and it will make all the difference in the world,” Jordan said. “Dr. King formed a team but he had the vision. Jesus only started with 12 people and he changed the world. I believe we have to keep our faith. We have to have the right outlook for our children. We can't have a defeatist attitude.”

Because of the life he has lived, Jordan can speak with authority and conviction. He's not on the outside looking in as a critic, and he also doesn't care if people like what he says because he'd prefer to be respected for being honestly who he is. He's not looking for approval but to start and continue the conversation he believes we need to have.

“I cry a lot, but I do it alone and when that phone rings I have to take a keep breath because somebody is looking to be picked up, and they need me to say the right thing,” he said. “Most of the time, thank God, they are kids.”