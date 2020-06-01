Len Davis made listeners feel they were at game

It's doubtful any coach, player or fan of northeast Indiana high school sports attended as many events as Len Davis during his broadcast career.

From 1949 to 1980, Davis called play-by-play for more than 4,000 high school sporting events on WGL Radio, and then worked cable television for 10 years. He'd call 90 games during a basketball season, sometimes three games in one day during tournament time. He would have loved to have done more if possible.

“In my middle school years as I started to fall in love with basketball, I have so many fond memories of listening to Len Davis on the radio doing high school games,” former Northrop star Walter Jordan said. “I still remember how Mr. Davis would make me feel like I was right there, in the front row and not missing a thing! His zest, talent, love and passion for craft could be heard over the airwaves!”

Besides calling basketball games and various other high school sports, Davis also used to broadcast the Fort Wayne Daisies in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, races at the Fort Wayne Speedway and the annual Little League city championship game for decades. But he was known best for basketball, including calling 29 state basketball championship games.

Known for his nasal pitch and businesslike attitude, Davis had very little flair to his call of a game, but he never missed anything. His nickname was “Golden Throat'' and you knew if he criticized an official, that ref must have been having a bad night. Davis loved basketball so much, he even broadcast the final four of the city middle school tournament for a few years.

“It didn't take long for me to listen in every week, every game (no matter who was playing),” Jordan said. “I learned about all the other players and coaches in the SAC. It expanded my vision, aspirations, excitement and goals! I started to believe that one day Mr. Davis would be calling my name on the radio.”

His voice was once described as a combination of George Bush and Marge Simpson, and everyone in town who grew up as a teenager listening to Davis could imitate his cadence immediately. Anyone flipping the dial knew immediately who was calling the game, and that it was likely a big one.

During his life, Davis received many awards, including a Distinguished Media Service Award from the Indiana High School Athletic Association in 1995, and the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association gave him a distinguished service award in 2013.

A Michigan native, Davis retired in 1996 as a sales representative for Greenlawn Memorial Park after 16 years of service.

He also was a sportscaster at WTRC in Elkhart, WJVA in South Bend and WKBV in Richmond before starting at WGL on Jan. 29, 1949. He called his last game on March 29, 1980, and died Aug. 11, 1997, at age 72 after suffering for years with emphysema.